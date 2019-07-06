Lanes reopened on H-1 West by McCully overpass

Honolulu police reopened all lanes on H-1 West by the McCully overpass today.
A motor vehicle crash had resulted in the closure of several lanes around 10:30 a.m. today.
No other details were available.
