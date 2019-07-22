[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Oahu Hawaii Canoe Racing

Association

Championships

Sunday, At Keehi Lagoon

Team Standings

AAA Division–1. Lanikai Canoe Club, 194 points; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 153; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 149; 4. Kailua

Canoe Club, 137.

AA Division–1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 90 points; 2. Healani Canoe Club, 52; 3. New Hope Canoe Club, 23.

A Division–1. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 49 points; 2. Waikiki Surf Club, 30; 3. Waimanalo Canoe Club, 27; 4. Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 16; 5. Kai Oni Canoe Club, 14; 6. Anuenue Canoe Club, 9; 7. Ewa Pu’uloa Outrigger, 3; t8. Makaha

Canoe Club, 1; t8. Koa Kai Canoe Club, 1; t8. Honolulu Pearl Canoe Club, 1.

Open Keiki–1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:22.47; 2. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 2:23.47; 3. Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:35.64.

Boys 12–1. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club (Tazz Keli’i-Makinano, Kapana Lehano,

Hudson-Knight Mahiai, Dudi Mersberg, Makali‘i Na‘auao, Kamakana

Thompson-Kapanui), 2:06.48; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 2:16.29; 3. Waimanalo

Canoe Club, 2:30.91.

Girls 12–1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Lilianna Cantorna, Kendall Clark, Alexis LaVoie, Shay Mokulehua, Mariyah Mossman, Eva Sandvold), 2:24.16; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 2:24.93; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:28.87.

Mixed 12–1. Waimanalo Canoe Club (Saydee Hashimoto, Hi‘ilawe Hekekia, Makena Kihoi-Zukeran, Apollo Lyons, Nalei Pacheco, Christin Waiolama-Makaneole) 2:28.51; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:29.22; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 2:29.56.

Boys 13–1. Hui Lanakila Canoe Club (Kekama Hampe, Jared Helenihi-Aweau, Kainalu Kealoha, Tazz Keli’i-Makinano, Makali‘i Na‘auao, Ulu Pale), 1:58.09; 2. Waimanalo Canoe Club, 1:58.45; 3.

Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:03.96.

Girls 13–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Kanai Aweau, Kawena Harbottle, Nanea

Harbottle, Tabitha Mansell, Charlotte Schrader, Havea Smith-Akana), 2:19.04; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:21.86; 3.

Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:35.63.

Boys 14–1. Outrigger Canoe Club

(Sebastian Ako, Cooper Beall, Matias Durkin, Merrick Hemmings, Jack Kilpatrick V, Charlie Niethammer), 1:53.11; 2. Hui

Lanakila Canoe Club, 1:59.69; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:01.13.

Girls 14–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Malie Clark, Skye Eversole, Sophia Galaida, Gigi Graves, Emma Simmons, Malia Winter), 2:12.20; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:15.86; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:21.47.

Boys 15–1. Outrigger Canoe Club

(Sebastian Ako, Seth Allen, Kaimana

Balding, Stryder Garrett, Diego Hancock, Nathan Kane), 3:51.11; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:02.54; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:04.35.

Girls 15–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Halia Bruhn, Rory Kilmer, Hoku Kishida,

Mehanaokala Leafchild, Siena Spagnoli, Liv Strong), 4:26.24; 2. Waikiki Surf Club, 4:34.86; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:36.44.

Boys 16–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Jax

Claybaugh, Kea Dwight, Declan Gallagher, Django Knafo-Tomlison, Jeremy Mansell, Pikes Riley), 3:39.33; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3:43.33; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 4:03.49.

Girls 16–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Helani Aspelund, Kamalani Freitas, Hoku Kishida, Peyton Ku, Emma Lindsey, Ayla Sprecher), 4:22.49; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 4:44.14; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:44.42.

Boys 18–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Vinny Ako, Aukina Hunt, Zachary Ingram, James Morris, Hobey Moss, Punia Pale), 3:42.47; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 3:42.65; 3. Hui

Lanakila Canoe Club, 4:01.54.

Girls 18–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Hayden Brown, Hina Kahikina, Kaya Lee, Dillyn Lietzke, Mimi Moody, GG Thomas), 4:35.47; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:37.70; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:38.24.

Mixed 18–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Kai Binney, Gunnar Grune, Elsa Kronen,

Nikolaus Steiner, Kela Totherow, Yael Van Delden), 4:11.26; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:28.76; 3. Healani Canoe Club, 4:32.91.

Men Novice A–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Micah Aiu, Maverick Carey, Jared Meers, Antonio Miranda, Keola Richardson, Jared Yuen), 3:45.87; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:53.93; 3. Kai Oni Canoe Club, 3:59.68.

Women Novice A–1. Kailua Canoe Club (Valentina Basile, Sarah Emerson, Mariya Gold, Alex Langford, Kamalei Lene, Lo

Masaniai), 4:15.79; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:30.88; 3. Healani Canoe Club, 4:31.20.

Men Novice B–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Fred Brodie, Gregory Kelm, Michael

Libertini, Jeremy Marks, Samuel

Owen-Mendonca, Ethan Rosehill), 3:58.66; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 3:59.57; 3. Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:02.92.

Women Novice B–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Lindsey Haeusler, Kiani Halushka, Chelsea Hudgeons, Maliana Kaui, Kelsey Lawley, Brenda Smith), 2:01.03; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 2:11.74; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:15.31.

Mixed Novice B–1. Waikiki Surf Club (Gabrielly Castejon Valentim, Kawe Humel, Polani Kino, Alden Schmitz, Cassandra Springer, Kamu Winham), 1:55.67; 2.

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:01.50; 3. New Hope Canoe Club, 2:03.66.

Men Freshmen–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Raven Aipa, Tiloi Alapa, Chauncey Cody, Matt Crowley, Kenny Esquivel, Manny

Kulukulualani), 7:40.73; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 7:43.14 ; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 8:18.08.

Women Freshmen–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Mele Coelho-Beter, Laura Ediger, Joey Foti, Ingrid Seiple, Carolyn

Seto-Mook, Shien-Lu Stokesbary), 8:42.90; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 8:53.39; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 9:23.99.

Men Sophomore–1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Kristin Brown, Makana

Darval-Chang, Gavin Hanoa, Mike

Keliipuleole, Mario Mausio, Makaniokealoha Stanley), 7:32.34; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 7:33.58; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 8:27.11.

Women Sophomore–1. Hui Lanakila

Canoe Club (Mahealani Botelho, Jenna

Kalei, Jaimie Kinard, Alexia Lopez, Lori

Nakamura, Whitney Peapealalo), 8:46.98; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 9:02.27; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 9:09.40.

Men Junior–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Ka’ai Bruhn, Matt Crowley, Alakai Freitas, Jordan Gomes, Skozilla Pecora, Igor Sobreira), 7:38.15; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 7:44.31; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 7:53.85.

Women Junior–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Anella Borges, Rachel Bruntsch, Aulani Hall, Rachel Kincaid, Kaya McTigue, Liat Portner), 8:48.44; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 9:06.25; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 9:30.71.

Men Senior–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Tiloi Alapa, Kekoa Bruhn, Nick Foti, Manny

Kulukulualani, Jack Roney, Igor Sobreira), 11:26.10; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 11:42.75; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 11:45.54.

Women Senior–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Mele Coelho-Beter, Laura Ediger, Monica Esquivel, Joey Foti, Carolyn Seto-Mook, Shien-Lu Stokesbary), 13:02.29; 2. Hui

Lanakila Canoe Club, 13:21.02; 3.

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 13:27.57.

Men Masters 40–1. Kailua Canoe Club (Freddy Courteau, Lyon Despres,

Creighton Litton, Kawai Mahoe, Christian

O’Connor, Chris Rubie), 3:36.48; 2.

Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:37.42; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:41.39.

Women Masters 40–1. Keahiakahoe

Canoe Club (Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Pauahi Ioane, Nikki

Queyrel, Myrna Resep), 4:08.64; 2.

Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:20.90; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:27.74.

Mixed Masters 40–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Liz Bills, Alan Carvalho, Brett

Fillmore, Dave Hafele, Janice Smith, Laura Young), 3:55.61; 2. Outrigger Canoe Club, 3:57.18; 3. Healani Canoe Club, 3:58.72.

Men Masters 50–1. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club (Joe Kanana, Sam Keliihoomalu, Brian Ku, Tagi Paaga Jr., Keone Ramos, Patrick Wong), 3:38.79; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club 3:40.36; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 3:53.63.

Women Masters 50–1. Kailua Canoe Club (Christy Borton, Woreen Hamocon, Tracy Kane, Ginger Lockette, Susan Maher, Laurie Rubie), 4:23.91; 2. Hui Lanakila

Canoe Club, 4:27.04; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:32.45.

Men Masters 55–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Gio Camuso, Jeff Cummings, Scott

Freitas, Kanai Kauhane, Bill Oliver, Chauncey Wallwork), 3:42.45; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 3:47.81; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:57.12.

Women Masters 55–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Melanie Bailey, Michelle

Campillo-Peters, Cindi Chess, Barrie

Morgan, Kelly Smith, Michi Wong), 4:27.58; 2. Kailua Canoe Club, 4:31.05; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:37.66.

Mixed Masters 55–1. Lanikai Canoe Club (Keith Cutler, Ke’ani Hardy, Pudgy

Lacount, Flori Leon, Bruce Lukas, Kalani Schrader), 4:05.51; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:25.75 ; 3. Kailua Canoe Club, 4:26.05.

Men Masters 60–1. Kailua Canoe Club (Lance Anderson, Freddie Delos Santos, Pat Erwin, Walter Hamasaki, Paul Hewlett, Kamoa Kalama), 3:59.84; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:01.38 ; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:08.63.

Women Masters 60–1. Kailua Canoe Club (Cindy Cobb-Adams, Kathy Erwin, Lois Hewlett, Carleen Ornellas, Vivian

Pilbrow, Theresa Taylor), 4:45.43; 2.

Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:47.11; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:50.10.

Men Masters 65–1. Hui Nalu Canoe Club (Dennis Fern, Sean Lathrop, Bernie Paloma, Greg Poole, Robert Rocheleau, Jerry Yoshida), 4:08.55; 2. Waimanalo

Canoe Club, 4:09.60; 3. Keahiakahoe

Canoe Club, 4:11.95.

Women Masters 65–1. Outrigger Canoe Club (Paula Crabb, Linda Fernandez,

Sandra Haine, Alice Lunt, Stephanie

Reynolds, Tiare Richert-Finney), 4:45.54; 2. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:48.86; 3.

Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:57.52.

Men Masters 70–1. Anuenue Canoe Club (Bruce Hom, Nappy Napoleon, Ted Ralston, Samson Rodrigues, Cappy

Sheeley, Gaylord Wilcox), 4:27.99; 2.

Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:31.81; 3. Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:32.95.

Women Masters 70–1. Keahiakahoe

Canoe Club (Nalani Amona, Mauliola

Aspelund, Yvonne Keahi, Susie Oakland, Joy Schoenecker, Sarah Jane Watson), 5:04.89; 2. Lanikai Canoe Club, 5:09.35; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 5:23.44.

Men Open Four–1. Healani Canoe Club (Vance Hashimoto, Kaleo Mauricio, Noel Tadeo, Peter Valenti), 3:53.66; 2. Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 3:54.43; 3. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:02.15.

Women Open Four–1. Healani Canoe Club (Celeste Paiaina, Ashley Van Gieson, Mikela Yarawamai, Dana Yaross), 4:40.69; 2. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:58.38; 3. Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 5:00.42.

Mixed Men and Women–1. Healani

Canoe Club (Danielle La’a, Kapuni Patcho, Antoni Valenti, Ryan Van Gieson, Shannon Van Gieson, Teri Wright), 4:04.67; 2.

Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 4:08.92; 3.

Kailua Canoe Club, 4:15.20.

Swimming

Laniakea to Pua’ena Point Swim

Saturday, At North Shore

Distance: 1.8 miles

Open–1. Jessica Burkett, 39:50.9; 2.

Noelani Vargas, 42:06.7; 3. Taylor Doherty, 42:09.4.

11 to 12–1. Ida Henderson, 58:53.2; 2. Kaitlyn Jones, 1:06:23.5.

13 to 14–1. Kendel Przyswitt, 48:30.9; 2. Bailey Fritz, 50:27.7; 3. Malia Mierzwa, 51:01.4.

15 to 19–1. Alexa Phillips, 43:31.0; 2.

Sophia Henderson, 47:09.2; 3. Taila

Patterson, 50:24.8.

20 to 24–1. Zoe Smith, 50:28.3; 2.

Brandee Schiller, 51:13.2; 3. Elizabeth Lee, 57:37.7.

25 to 29–1. Rachel Randall, 44:39.0; 2. Angela Nepa, 45:36.9; 3. Emily Reynolds, 45:54.1.

30 to 34–1. Jessica Conway, 43:47.6; 2. Kristen Johns, 44:01.9; 3. Nikki Russell, 47:17.0.

35 to 39–1. Kristy Henderson, 46:28.7; 2. Jackie Mitchell, 50:27.2; 3. Lectie Altman, 51:49.7.

40 to 44–1. Mindy Carr, 48:40.4; 2. Erin Young, 48:51.7; 3. Naomi

Furusawa-Stratton, 51:33.1.

45 to 49–1. Sandie Easton, 42:12.9; 2. Michelle Simmons, 46:50.0; 3. Pamela Meiish, 47:31.9.

50 to 54–1. Susan Groff, 43:25.4; 2. Deb Merwick, 47:27.2; 3. Sandi Smith, 54:40.2.

55 to 59–1. Diane Corn, 51:16.2; 2.

Suzanne Zebedee, 54:49.0; 3. Jacqueline Levin 56:24.5.

60 to 64–1. Jane Stites, 51:15.3; 2. Cindy Morse, 1:07:16.9; 3. Julia Nakano-Holmes, 1:07:18.6.

65 to 69–1. Gail Kosiorek, 1:08:37.8; 2. Carol Young, 1:13:08.2; 3. Rosemary

Adam-Terem, 1:32:24.3.

70 to 74–1. Dottie Sunio, 1:32:31.2.

80 and over: 1. Lori Auhll, 1:16:10.0.

Male

Open–1. Luis Saulny, 39:43.6; 2. Sean

Feher, 40:19.9; 3. Peter Thiel, 41:09.4.

13 to 14–1. Josh Lee, 43:29.9; 2. Kai Rawlings, 44:43.6.

15 to 19–1. Kaiko Decker, 42:06.2; 2. Maxwell Lee, 42:19.2; 3. Noah Dane, 42:32.4.

20 to 24–1. Taylor Rowe, 46:40.4; 2.

Patrick Lum, 47:33.9; 3. Mason Russo, 52:37.2.

25 to 29: 1. Chris Takahashi, 43:15.8; 2. Ayman Andrews, 43:17.1; 3. Anhton Tran, 43:35.4.

30 to 34–1. Blake Henderson, 45:53.8; 2. Kaz Yoshiwara, 46:33.6; 3. Riki Otaki, 48:22.8.

35 to 39–1. Calvin Taetzsch, 42:27.5; 2. Nicholas Brown, 46:15.1; 3. Benjamin

Williams, 51:47.9.

40 to 44–1. Shawn Carrier, 46:15.1; 2.

Michael Carroll, 51:20.7; 3. Eric Cornelius, 54:42.1.

45 to 49: 1. Keith Truelove, 42:23.0; 2. Ryan Leong, 42:51.6; 3. Michael Koehne, 42:53.6.

50 to 54–1. Ed Doherty, 43:18.7; 2. David Lee, 43:52.5; 3. Chris Rawlings, 46:03.6.

55 to 59–1. Claus Hansen, 43:26.5; 2. Mark Miller, 44:57.8; 3. Alexander Jampel, 46:08.4.

60 to 64–1. Stefan Reinke, 46:16.9; 2. Maury Levin, 50:25.4; 3. Tim Johns, 53:49.0.

65 to 69–1. Bill Goding, 43:01.4; 2. Stan Kobayashi, 50:37.0; 3. Alton Motobu, 1:00:59.6.

70 to 74–1. Ulrich Klinke, 58:45.2; 2. Stote Farnham, 58:57.8; 3. Warren Duryea, 1:03:18.2.

75 to 79–1. Carl Kawauchi, 59:21.5; 2. David Nottage, 1:20:14.0.

POLO

Honolulu Polo Club

Sunday, At Waimanalo Polo Field

A Tri K Ranch 8, Circle Z. 2

Goal scorers–A Tri K Ranch: Nalu Pitzel 5, Missy Browne 2, 1 HCP. Circle Z: Khai Agon, Allen Hoe.