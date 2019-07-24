[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Bulletin Board

Coaching Vacancy

Kapolei High. Accepting applications for varsity baseball head coach. Position is

responsible for all aspects of the baseball program. Some duties include: teaching of baseball skills/strategies, administrative

duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.

Minimum five years coaching experience, as well as teaching experience and college graduate preferred. Deadline to apply is August 11. Email resume to

dcamello@hurricanes.k12.hi.us.

Softball Coordinator/Coaching Vacancy

Pac-Five. Seeking Softball Coordinator/Varsity Head Coach. Applicants

responsible for overseeing all aspects of the program. Previous high school

coaching experience preferred. Duties

include: compliance with all HHSAA and ILH league policies, regulations and

procedures. Deadline to apply is July 30. Send resumes to: estomago@hawaii.edu.

Golf

JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION OF HAWAII

JGAH Hoakalei Players’ Tour

Monday, At Hoakalei Country Club

*denotes won playoff

Boys

10 and under

86–Linken Tanabe. 101–Taylor George, Gabriel Caro. 112–Carson Kage.

11 to 12

92–Braydn Sato. 94–Gunnar Lee, Keola Silva. 102–Coda Mayo.

13 to 14

87–Ayden Campos. 93–Braden Putzulu, Liam White, Dylan Hey. 95–Tristan Bayot. 101–Magnus Corpuz. 111–Pono Yokoi.

15 to 18

85–Robbie Kia. 87–Bryan Hasselman.

91–Breiton Sykes. 92–Lucca Kitashima. 97–Taiki Yamashita. 99–Haruki Imanishi. 107–Dane Yokoi.

Girls

10 and under

80–Kady Matsumoto. 88–Jessica Lee.

97–Sakura Ramirez, Jacey Kage.

106–Caitlyn Matsunaga. 110–Samantha Monroe. 117–Megan George.

11 to 12

79–Kirsten Hall*, Jessica Doiguchi.

13 to 14

90–Jade Mauga. 123–Kai Teranishi-Guay.

15 to 18

84–Katrina Huang*, Katherine Welch.

89–Aubrey Corpuz. 93–Jayla Yadao.

115–Tiana Miller.