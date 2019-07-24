Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
THURSDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Bulletin Board
Coaching Vacancy
Kapolei High. Accepting applications for varsity baseball head coach. Position is
responsible for all aspects of the baseball program. Some duties include: teaching of baseball skills/strategies, administrative
duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.
Minimum five years coaching experience, as well as teaching experience and college graduate preferred. Deadline to apply is August 11. Email resume to
dcamello@hurricanes.k12.hi.us.
Softball Coordinator/Coaching Vacancy
Pac-Five. Seeking Softball Coordinator/Varsity Head Coach. Applicants
responsible for overseeing all aspects of the program. Previous high school
coaching experience preferred. Duties
include: compliance with all HHSAA and ILH league policies, regulations and
procedures. Deadline to apply is July 30. Send resumes to: estomago@hawaii.edu.
Golf
JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION OF HAWAII
JGAH Hoakalei Players’ Tour
Monday, At Hoakalei Country Club
*denotes won playoff
Boys
10 and under
86–Linken Tanabe. 101–Taylor George, Gabriel Caro. 112–Carson Kage.
11 to 12
92–Braydn Sato. 94–Gunnar Lee, Keola Silva. 102–Coda Mayo.
13 to 14
87–Ayden Campos. 93–Braden Putzulu, Liam White, Dylan Hey. 95–Tristan Bayot. 101–Magnus Corpuz. 111–Pono Yokoi.
15 to 18
85–Robbie Kia. 87–Bryan Hasselman.
91–Breiton Sykes. 92–Lucca Kitashima. 97–Taiki Yamashita. 99–Haruki Imanishi. 107–Dane Yokoi.
Girls
10 and under
80–Kady Matsumoto. 88–Jessica Lee.
97–Sakura Ramirez, Jacey Kage.
106–Caitlyn Matsunaga. 110–Samantha Monroe. 117–Megan George.
11 to 12
79–Kirsten Hall*, Jessica Doiguchi.
13 to 14
90–Jade Mauga. 123–Kai Teranishi-Guay.
15 to 18
84–Katrina Huang*, Katherine Welch.
89–Aubrey Corpuz. 93–Jayla Yadao.
115–Tiana Miller.
