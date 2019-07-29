[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

TUESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Paddling

Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships

Sunday

From Kaluakoi, Molokai, to Maunalua Bay

Male

Paddleboard Solo–1. Matt Bevilacqua, Broadbeach Waters, Queensland,

Australia, 4:20:50; 2. Campbell Guthrie, Alexandra Headland, Queensland,

Australia, 4:32:52; 3. Joel Erskine,

Tallebudgera, Queensland, Australia , 4:37:40.

Stand-up Paddleboard Solo–1. James Casey, Collaroy, New South Wales,

Australia, 4:03:20; 2. Michael Booth,

Carine, Western Australia, Australia, 4:08:32; 3. Josh Riccio, Holmes Beach, Florida, 4:12:08.

Paddleboard Teams–1. Burrows/Farrell, Coolum Beach, Queensland, Australia, 4:47:56; 2. Pettigrove/Brewer, Sunrise Beach, Queensland, Australia, 5:08:58; 3. Carroll/Hill, Newport Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 5:21:07.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Teams–1. Mawae/Fleck, Kaunakakai, 4:36:12; 2. Cracknell/Shimahara, Avoca Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 4:49:44; 3.

Zacharias/Chang/Sharsh, Honolulu, 5:12:03.

Foil–1. Kai Lenny, Paia, 2:29:38; 2. Jeffrey Spencer, Paia, 2:37:44; 3. Clement

Colmas, Noumea, South Province, New Caledonia, 2:38:36.

Female

Paddleboard Solo–1. Harriet Brown, Mermaid Waters, Queensland, Australia, 4:50:58; 2. Lizzie Welborn, Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia, 4:51:46; 3.

Madison Spencer, Avalon Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 5:25:23.

Stand-up Paddleboard Solo–1. Terrene Black, North Entrance, New South Wales, Australia, 4:34:09; 2. Sonja Henscheid, Westerland, Germany, 4:55:38; 3. Jennifer Lee, Honolulu, 5:40:16.

Paddleboard Teams–1. Douglas/Quail, Allambie Heights, New South Wales,

Australia, 6:13:19.

Foil–1. Annie Reickert, Pukalani, 3:20:22.

Polo

Honolulu Polo Club

Wahine Cup

Sunday, At Waimanalo

La Cristina 6, Kalea Properties 2

Goal scorers–La Cristina: Beccy Clarke 4, Jovanna Fern 2. Kalea Properties:

Jessie Cole, Lily Bolton.

Los Lobos/Onipaa 4, Koko Crater 3, Morning Star 1

Goal scorers–Los Lobos/Onipaa: Missy Browne 3, 1 HCP. Koko Crater: Tyneski Quintel 2, scored on penalty. Morning Star: Ellen Morgenstern.