Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
TUESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Paddling
Molokai-2-Oahu Paddleboard World Championships
Sunday
From Kaluakoi, Molokai, to Maunalua Bay
Male
Paddleboard Solo–1. Matt Bevilacqua, Broadbeach Waters, Queensland,
Australia, 4:20:50; 2. Campbell Guthrie, Alexandra Headland, Queensland,
Australia, 4:32:52; 3. Joel Erskine,
Tallebudgera, Queensland, Australia , 4:37:40.
Stand-up Paddleboard Solo–1. James Casey, Collaroy, New South Wales,
Australia, 4:03:20; 2. Michael Booth,
Carine, Western Australia, Australia, 4:08:32; 3. Josh Riccio, Holmes Beach, Florida, 4:12:08.
Paddleboard Teams–1. Burrows/Farrell, Coolum Beach, Queensland, Australia, 4:47:56; 2. Pettigrove/Brewer, Sunrise Beach, Queensland, Australia, 5:08:58; 3. Carroll/Hill, Newport Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 5:21:07.
Stand-Up Paddleboard Teams–1. Mawae/Fleck, Kaunakakai, 4:36:12; 2. Cracknell/Shimahara, Avoca Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 4:49:44; 3.
Zacharias/Chang/Sharsh, Honolulu, 5:12:03.
Foil–1. Kai Lenny, Paia, 2:29:38; 2. Jeffrey Spencer, Paia, 2:37:44; 3. Clement
Colmas, Noumea, South Province, New Caledonia, 2:38:36.
Female
Paddleboard Solo–1. Harriet Brown, Mermaid Waters, Queensland, Australia, 4:50:58; 2. Lizzie Welborn, Maroubra, New South Wales, Australia, 4:51:46; 3.
Madison Spencer, Avalon Beach, New South Wales, Australia, 5:25:23.
Stand-up Paddleboard Solo–1. Terrene Black, North Entrance, New South Wales, Australia, 4:34:09; 2. Sonja Henscheid, Westerland, Germany, 4:55:38; 3. Jennifer Lee, Honolulu, 5:40:16.
Paddleboard Teams–1. Douglas/Quail, Allambie Heights, New South Wales,
Australia, 6:13:19.
Foil–1. Annie Reickert, Pukalani, 3:20:22.
Polo
Honolulu Polo Club
Wahine Cup
Sunday, At Waimanalo
La Cristina 6, Kalea Properties 2
Goal scorers–La Cristina: Beccy Clarke 4, Jovanna Fern 2. Kalea Properties:
Jessie Cole, Lily Bolton.
Los Lobos/Onipaa 4, Koko Crater 3, Morning Star 1
Goal scorers–Los Lobos/Onipaa: Missy Browne 3, 1 HCP. Koko Crater: Tyneski Quintel 2, scored on penalty. Morning Star: Ellen Morgenstern.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.