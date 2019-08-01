[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Friday
Football
Interleague: Kapolei at Castle, 6 p.m.; Kauai vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Babe Ruth 12u Softball World Series
Wednesday
At Treasure Coast, Fla.
Quarterfinals
Hawaii Strikers 1, Winter Park, Flo. 0
WP—Elyse Yoshioka
Leading Hitter–Hawaii Strikers: Elysia Garrett 1-1, RBI.
Note: The Strikers advance to face Buffalo today in the semifinals.
