Friday

Football

Interleague: Kapolei at Castle, 6 p.m.; Kauai vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Babe Ruth 12u Softball World Series

Wednesday

At Treasure Coast, Fla.

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Strikers 1, Winter Park, Flo. 0

WP—Elyse Yoshioka

Leading Hitter–Hawaii Strikers: Elysia Garrett 1-1, RBI.

Note: The Strikers advance to face Buffalo today in the semifinals.