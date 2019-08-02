[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Today
Football
Nonleague: Kapolei at Castle, 6 p.m.; Kauai vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Football
Nonleague: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha-
Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Molokai at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Kohala vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6 p.m.; Kealakehe at Pearl City, 6:30 p.m.; King Kekaulike vs. McKinley, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
PADDLING
Hawaii Canoe Racing Association: State Championship Regatta, 8:30 a.m., at Hanalei Bay, Kauai.
