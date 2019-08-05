[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

No major local sporting events scheduled.

TUESDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Archery

Aloha State Archery

Association Safari Round Tournament

Saturday, At Kapolei Archery Range

Barebow

Master Senior–1. Daniel Consolacion Sr., 261.

Senior Female–1. Danelle Pulawa, 365.

Cub Female–1. Sariah Virtudes, 395.

Bowhunter Freestyle

Silver Senior–1. Ronald DePonte, 527.

Freestyle Senior–1. James Mah, 568; 2. Mark Agao, 509; 3. Doug Larson, 503.

Adult–1. Jace Birchall, 537.

Freestyle

Master Senior–1. George Kong Jr., 546. Silver Senior–1. Robin Collado, 554; 2. Wayne Kitmura, 547.

Senior Female–1. Dianne Mah, 585.

Senior–1. Jason Fevella, 600; 2. Jonathan Mah, 570; 3. Myles Morihara, 566; 4.

Phillip Quiton, 564; 5. Stacey Calistro, 554; 6. Howie Leong, 551.

Adult–1. Jordon Leong, 600; 2. Jason

Fukumoto, 592; 3. Kevin Yasumura, 584; 4. Esera Passi, 575; 5. Isaiah Kaleikini, 566; 6. Sheldon Rutkowski, 563.

Cub Female–1. Liko Arreola, 598.

Traditional

Silver Senior–1. Hilton Lau 337; 2. Jacob Kaleikini, 281.

Senior–1. Tim Barrett, 415; 2. Daniel

Consolacion Jr., 380; 3. David Dawson, 378; 4. Brian Stoddard, 353; 5. Tony Waipa, 340.

Adult–1. Dennis Villanueva, 466; 2. Chris Baker, 451; 3. Obed Armada, 391; 4.

Cejay Lau, 240.

Polo

Honolulu Polo Club

Sunday, At Waiamanalo

Koru Cup

Nalo Blue 4, Kiwi Green 1

Goal scorers–Nalo Blue: Khai Agon 3, Rebecca Johnson. Kiwi Green: Beau Broughton.