Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
TUESDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Archery
Aloha State Archery
Association Safari Round Tournament
Saturday, At Kapolei Archery Range
Barebow
Master Senior–1. Daniel Consolacion Sr., 261.
Senior Female–1. Danelle Pulawa, 365.
Cub Female–1. Sariah Virtudes, 395.
Bowhunter Freestyle
Silver Senior–1. Ronald DePonte, 527.
Freestyle Senior–1. James Mah, 568; 2. Mark Agao, 509; 3. Doug Larson, 503.
Adult–1. Jace Birchall, 537.
Freestyle
Master Senior–1. George Kong Jr., 546. Silver Senior–1. Robin Collado, 554; 2. Wayne Kitmura, 547.
Senior Female–1. Dianne Mah, 585.
Senior–1. Jason Fevella, 600; 2. Jonathan Mah, 570; 3. Myles Morihara, 566; 4.
Phillip Quiton, 564; 5. Stacey Calistro, 554; 6. Howie Leong, 551.
Adult–1. Jordon Leong, 600; 2. Jason
Fukumoto, 592; 3. Kevin Yasumura, 584; 4. Esera Passi, 575; 5. Isaiah Kaleikini, 566; 6. Sheldon Rutkowski, 563.
Cub Female–1. Liko Arreola, 598.
Traditional
Silver Senior–1. Hilton Lau 337; 2. Jacob Kaleikini, 281.
Senior–1. Tim Barrett, 415; 2. Daniel
Consolacion Jr., 380; 3. David Dawson, 378; 4. Brian Stoddard, 353; 5. Tony Waipa, 340.
Adult–1. Dennis Villanueva, 466; 2. Chris Baker, 451; 3. Obed Armada, 391; 4.
Cejay Lau, 240.
Polo
Honolulu Polo Club
Sunday, At Waiamanalo
Koru Cup
Nalo Blue 4, Kiwi Green 1
Goal scorers–Nalo Blue: Khai Agon 3, Rebecca Johnson. Kiwi Green: Beau Broughton.
