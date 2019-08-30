TODAY
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua at Leilehua, 6 p.m.
KIF: Waimea vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
MIL: Maui at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.
BIIF Division I: Konawaena at Honokaa; Hilo vs. Kealakehe at Wong Stadium. Games start at 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague: Downey (Calif.) at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Aloha Football Classic—Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Liberty
(Henderson, Nev.) at Mililani, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.
ILH girls: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. La Pietra, 1 p.m. at Mid Pacific.
CROSS COUNTRY
College women: Big Wave Invitational, 7:05 a.m., at Kahuku Golf Course.
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at
Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Kaimuki at Waialua, 6 p.m.
BIIF Division I: Keaau at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF Division II: Kohala at Hawaii Prep,
3 p.m.
MIL: Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
Nonleague: St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby, British Columbia) vs. Damien, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.
JIU JITSU
Hawaii Triple Crown of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: State of Hawaii Championship, 10 a.m., at Radford High.
PADDLING
Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Queen Lili‘uokalani Race, 8:30 a.m., at Kona.
SOCCER
College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Sacramento State at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–Washington vs. San Diego, 4:45 p.m.; St. John’s at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.
ILH Division II/III girls: University vs. Island Pacific, 10:15 a.m. at Klum Gym.
OIA
Friday
Girls Varsity
Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
Kalaheo def. Kalani 25-19, 25-23, 25-20
Girls JV
Moanalua def. Kaiser 21-12, 21-7
Kalaheo def. Kalani 21-14, 21-15
Girls White
Moanalua def. Kaiser 19-21, 21-14, 15-10
Kalani def. Kalaheo 21-12, 21-6
Thursday
Girls White
Radford def. Aiea 20-21, 21-13, 15-10
Kapolei def. Waipahu 21-3, 21-4
