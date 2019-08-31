TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH boys: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.

>> ILH girls: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. La Pietra, 1 p.m. at Mid Pacific.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> College women: Big Wave Invitational, 7:05 a.m., at Kahuku Golf Course.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA-ILH Division II: Kaimuki at Waialua, 6 p.m.

>> BIIF Division I: Keaau at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Kohala at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

>> MIL: Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

>> Nonleague: St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby, British Columbia) vs. Damien, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

JIU JITSU

>> Hawaii Triple Crown of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: State of Hawaii Championship, 10 a.m., at Radford High.

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Queen Lili‘uokalani Race, 8:30 a.m., at Kona.

SOCCER

>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Sacramento State at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–Washington vs. San Diego, 4:45 p.m.; St. John’s at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division II/III girls: University vs. Island Pacific, 10:15 a.m. at Klum Gym.

SUNDAY

VOLLEYBALL

>> College women: Hawaii Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–St. John’s vs. San Diego, 2:45 p.m.; Washington at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Friday

Girls varsity, Division I

>> ‘Iolani Red def. Mid Pacific 25-15, 27-25, 26-24

Girls junior varsity, Division I

>> Punahou-Gold def. Punahou-Blue 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.

>> Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 25-23.

>> Damien def. Island Pacific 25-14, 25-16.

ILH TENNIS

Girls junior varsity

>> ‘Iolani 3, Punahou Gold 2