TODAY
AIR RIFLERY
>> ILH boys: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.
>> ILH girls: Island Pacific at Kamehameha, Island Pacific is home team, 10 a.m.; Punahou at Mid Pacific, 10 a.m.; Sacred Hearts vs. La Pietra, 1 p.m. at Mid Pacific.
CROSS COUNTRY
>> College women: Big Wave Invitational, 7:05 a.m., at Kahuku Golf Course.
FOOTBALL
>> OIA-ILH Open Division: Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.
>> OIA-ILH Division II: Kaimuki at Waialua, 6 p.m.
>> BIIF Division I: Keaau at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.
>> BIIF Division II: Kohala at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.
>> MIL: Baldwin at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.
>> Nonleague: St. Thomas More Collegiate (Burnaby, British Columbia) vs. Damien, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.
JIU JITSU
>> Hawaii Triple Crown of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu: State of Hawaii Championship, 10 a.m., at Radford High.
PADDLING
>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Queen Lili‘uokalani Race, 8:30 a.m., at Kona.
SOCCER
>> College women: Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational–Sacramento State at Hawaii, 3:30 p.m., at 3:30 p.m., at Lower Campus Field.
VOLLEYBALL
>> College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–Washington vs. San Diego, 4:45 p.m.; St. John’s at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.
>> ILH Division II/III girls: University vs. Island Pacific, 10:15 a.m. at Klum Gym.
SUNDAY
VOLLEYBALL
>> College women: Hawaii Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic–St. John’s vs. San Diego, 2:45 p.m.; Washington at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center.
ILH VOLLEYBALL
Friday
Girls varsity, Division I
>> ‘Iolani Red def. Mid Pacific 25-15, 27-25, 26-24
Girls junior varsity, Division I
>> Punahou-Gold def. Punahou-Blue 25-21, 22-25, 25-21.
>> Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 25-23.
>> Damien def. Island Pacific 25-14, 25-16.
ILH TENNIS
Girls junior varsity
>> ‘Iolani 3, Punahou Gold 2
