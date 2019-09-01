Hawaii women’s volleyball upsets No. 13 Washington

Junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen put down 19 kills and Hawaii used 18 blocks to upset No. 13 Washington 25-20, 25-12, 20-25, 25-16 for the championship of the 31st Hawaiian Airlines Classic volleyball tournament today at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Rasmussen was named the Most Valuable Player as the Rainbow Wahine (3-0) won their signature event for the first time since 2013. It was also Hawaii’s first win over Washington (2-1) since 2008, snapping a four-match skid.

Hawaii freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig added 11 kills, joining Rasmussen and Wahine senior setter Norene Iosia on the all-tournament team. It’s the third HAL all-tournament selection for Iosia.

Also selected were Washington’s Kara Bajema and Lauren Sanders, San Diego’s Megan Jacobsen and St. John’s Amanda Sanabia.

Bajema finished with 14 kills and Claire Hoffman 11 for the Huskies (2-1). Libero Shayne McPherson had a match-high 16 digs.

Freshman middle Amber Igiede and junior middle Sky Williams each were in on nine blocks for Hawaii. Senior setter Bailey Choy and Rasmussen also had 10 digs apiece for the Wahine, 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

In today’s third-place match, No. 21 San Diego swept St. John’s, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23.