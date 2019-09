[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Hilo,

7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: O’Connor (Phoenix) at Campbell, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational–Sacramento State vs. Denver, 4:45 p.m.; Army West Point at Hawaii,

7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii Challenge–West Virginia State vs. Sonoma State, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym; Minot State vs. Chico State, 7 p.m., at

St. Francis gym.

ILH Division II/III girls: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Priority; Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific,

5:30 p.m. at Hanalani; Hawaiian Mission at Damien, 6 p.m.; La Pietra at St. Andrew’s Priority, 6:15 p.m.; University at Hanalani, 6:45 p.m.

OIA East Division I Girls: Kaiser at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kaimuki at Kahuku; Anuenue at Roosevelt, games at

6 p.m.; Kailua at Farrington, 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II Girls: McKinley at Kalani, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, at Aloha Stadium, 6 p.m.; Farrington at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Damien at Castle, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kailua, 6 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.; Radford at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pearl City at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Kealakehe at Honokaa; Konawaena at Keaau. Games start at 7:30 p.m.

KIF: Kauai vs. Kapaa, at Vidinha Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: King Kekaulike vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invitational–Army West Point vs. Denver, 4:45 p.m.; Sacramento State at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at Stan Sheriff Center. Hawaii Challenge–Sonoma State vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Minot State, 5 p.m.; West Virginia State vs. Chaminade, 7:30 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym; West Virginia State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 10 a.m.; Hawaii Hilo vs. Chico State, 12:30 p.m.; Chico State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at St. Francis gym.

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division I-AA girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Makua Alii

Hawaiians 19, Makules 3

Hikina 12, Waipio 11

Xpress 21, Yankees 8

Golden Eagles 13, Firehouse 12

Fat Katz 15, Zen 1

Hui Ohana 28, Lokahi 1

Action 16, Na Kahuna 5

Aikane 22, Sportsmen 3

Bad Company 19, Na Pueo 3

Volleyball

OIA

Tuesday

Girls Varsity, Division II

Farrington def. Castle 25-19, 25-18, 25-11

Girls Junior Varsity

Farrington def. Castle 14-21, 21-16, 15-13

Wednesday

Girls Varsity, Division II

Campbell def. Pearl City 25-17, 25-15,

25-22

Waianae def. Waipahu 25-6, 25-16, 25-20

Girls Junior Varsity, Division II

Campbell def. Pearl City 21-7, 21-13

Waipahu def. Waianae 21-6, 21-14

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Junior Varsity

Punahou-Gold def. Kamehameha-White 25-22, 25-23

Hawaii Baptist def. Island Pacific 25-12, 25-13

Damien def. University 25-8, 25-22

Maryknoll def. Mid-Pacific 18-25, 25-22, 28-26

Hawaii Baptist def. Iolani-Black 25-15, 14-25, 25-14

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Parker 25-6,

25-8, and 25-8.

Water Polo

ILH

Le Jardin 11, ‘Iolani 8

Goal Scorers—IOL: Trent Ilhe 3, Kenjiro Otake 2, Kevin Xu 2, Kai Kennedy. LJA: Bronson Birdsall 4, Scott Parrish 3, Shane Tanner 2, Helela Maeva, Kawika Tumilowicz.