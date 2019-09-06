Rainbow Wahine sweep Sac State, face Denver for title Sunday

Skyler Williams scored kills on all nine of her swings as Hawaii swept Sacramento State in the Heineken Rainbow Wahine Invitational tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Williams, a junior middle blocker, added three blocks as the Wahine stung the Hornets 25-19, 25-17, 25-18. The UH program record for most kills on every attempt in a match is Kenyatta Lovelace’s 12-for-12 in 1992.
Hawaii, ranked 20th in the AVCA coaches poll, is 5-0 for the first time since 2015 after its first sweep of the season. Sacramento State fell to 2-4.
UH blitzed out to a 6-0 lead in the first set and the Hornets never really threatened.
Hawaii got off to a fast start in the second set, too, as Jolie Rasmussen’s two kills spurred the Wahine to a 4-0 lead.
Sacramento State had its only lead of the match with the first point of the third set coming on a hitting error by Rasmussen. But that was short-lived, as Hawaii scored the next five points.
Hawaii plays Denver on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the final match of the invitational. The Pioneers swept Army in Friday’s first match to improve to 4-0.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.