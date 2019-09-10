Tyler Perry, BET to launch streaming service

ATLANTA >> Tyler Perry and BET are creating a new streaming service called BET Plus that will charge $9.99 a month starting Sept. 19.

It will feature exclusive new programming and existing movies, series and specials from the likes of Perry, Atlanta producer Will Packer, “Girl’s Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver and others.

Two series that will debut on the platform are Oliver’s nine-episode “First Wives Club” drama and Packer’s 10-episode series “Bigger,” shot in Atlanta.

Perry’s past works will be available as well as his future projects under the Viacom deal he signed two years ago.

“We’re focused on super-serving lovers of black stories by working with top talent, and supporting fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera,” said BET Plus General Manager Devin Griffin in a news release.

The already crowded streaming world is getting crazier by the day with upcoming launches by HBO Max, Disney Plus and Apple TV. And Netflix could be in for some trouble.

Speaking of Perry, his two new BET series shot locally — “The Oval” and “Sistas” — will debut Wednesday back to back at 9 and 10 p.m. EDT, respectively.

In “The Oval” a family is placed in the White House by people of power while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

“Sistas” is about a group of single black females as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world.