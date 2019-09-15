Scoreboard – Sept. 15, 2019

TODAY

PADDLING

>> Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: Henry Ayau Race, 8:30 a.m. from Maunalua Bay to Nanakuli Beach.

MONDAY

BOWLING

>> ILH boys: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

>> ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m.

>> OIA West Division I Girls: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei vs Mililani; at 7 p.m.

>> OIA West Division I/II Girls: Waialua at Waianae, at 6 p.m.; Radford at Campbell; Waipahu at Aiea, games at 7 p.m.

SOCCER: PACWEST WOMEN

No. 17 Dallas Baptist 2, Chaminade 1

At Saint Louis Field

Goal scorers–Dallas Baptist: Delaney Schmidt, 23:29; Summerlyn Heller, 29:43. Chaminade: Kirstin Wong, 48:21.

Hawaii Hilo 4, Central Washington 2

At Nampa, Idaho

Goal scorers–Hilo: Annie Brejc, 28:39; Brenna Rill, 51:24; Piper Colaldo, 56:34; Nanea Wall, 79:35. Central Washington: Sydney Lowe, 19:08; Olivia Sloan, 88:11.

ILH VOLLEYBALL

Saturday

Girls varsity, Division I

>> Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-15, 25-20.

>> Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 25-19.

Girls varsity, Division II

>> University def. Chrisitan Academy 25-19, 20-25, 25-17.

ILH WATER POLO

Saturday

Boys varsity, Division II

>> Punahou 9, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal scorers–Punahou: Cole Tjapkes 4, Jensen Garcia, Tate Goodman, Matai Loveman, Nicholas Johnston, Max Pflueger. Mid-Pacific: Kamanao Morton 4.

PIGEON RACING

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Waimea, Big Island to Oahu, Saturday

Top 5

1. Troy Kamaka, 174.183 miles, 47.06 mph

2. Stan George, 172.164 miles, 46.87 mph

3. Ivan Endo, 178.580 miles, 46.83 mph

4. Gilbert Dano, 179.728 miles, 46.60 mph

5. Dennis Mactagone, 181.521 miles, 46.45 mph