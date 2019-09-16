University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball team moves up in Top 25 ranking

Undefeated Hawaii moved up five spots to No. 13 in today’s American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25.
The Rainbow Wahine (9-0) next face two of the remaining six unbeaten teams in the country in No. 17 Missouri (8-0) on Saturday and No. 5 Baylor (7-0) on Sunday in Waco, Texas.
Also in today’s poll, defending NCAA champion Stanford (5-1), losing its first match to Minnesota (4-2) on Saturday, dropped to No. 2. Nebraska (7-0) moved to No. 1.
Washington (7-1), which Hawaii beat 3-2 in the season opener, moved two spots to No. 12.
