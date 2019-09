[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West Division I Girls: Aiea at

Kapolei; Leilehua at Mililani; Radford at Nanakuli; matches start at 7 p.m.

OIA West Division I/II Girls: Campbell at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Waipahu,

7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

FOOTBALL

BIIF Division II: Ka’u at Pahoa, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Pepperdine vs. UCLA, 4:30 p.m.; Washington State vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH Division III girls: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy vs. Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. Matches at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East Division I Girls: Kahuku at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Farrington, games at

7 p.m.

OIA East Division I/II Girls: Kaimuki at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.; Castle at Kalani; McKinley at Kaiser, games at 7 p.m.

OIA East Division II Girls: Kailua at Anuenue, at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Varsity II—Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

POSITIVE COACHING ALLIANCE

Now accepting nominations for their National Double-Goal Coach Award. One coach will win $10,000. To learn more and to nominate a youth or high school coach from your community, visit: www.positivecoach.org/coachawards

ILH

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I

‘Iolani def. Sacred Hearts 25-8, 25-14.

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-18, 25-17.

Maryknoll def. Mid Pacific 25-21, 22-25, 25-12.

Punahou def. Le Jardin 25-14, 26-24.

Girls varsity, division II

St. Andrew’s def. La Pietra 15-25, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13.

Girls varsity, division II/III

University def. Hanalani 25-20, 19-25,

22-25, 25-18, 15-9.

Girls varsity, division III

Christian Academy def. Lanakila Baptist 25-10, 25-15, 25-16.

Island Pacifc def. Hawaiian Mission 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.

OIA West

Monday

Girls varsity, division I

Mililani def. Kapolei 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-8.

Girls white, division I

Mililani def. Kapolei 21-11, 21-13.

Girls junior varsity, division I

Mililani def. Kapolei 21-15, 21-18.

Girls varsity, division I/II

Campbell def. Radford 25-16, 23-25,

25-15, 25-13.

Aiea def. Waipahu 25-13, 25-16, 25-21.

Girls white, division I/II

Campbell def. Radford 21-17, 15-21, 15-6.

Aiea def. Waiphau 21-17, 21-17.

Girls junior varsity, division I/II

Campbell def. Radford 21-13, 21-13.

Waipahu def. Aiea 20-21, 21-9, 15-10.

OIA EAST

Tuesday

Girls varsity, division I/II

Castle def. Anuenue 25-13, 27-26, 25-21.

Girls whtie, division I/II

Castle def. Anuenue 21-14, 21-14.

Monday

Girls varsity, division I/II

Farrington def. Kailua 25-14, 25-14, 25-10.

Girls white, division I/II

Kailua def. Farrington 21-13, 14-21, 18-15.

Girls junior varsity, division I/II

Farrington def. Kailua 21-20, 21-14.

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls varsity

Kamehameha def. Konawaena 25-7, 18-25, 25-7, 25-11.

Hawaii Prep def Kea‘au 25-11, 25-12,

25-8.

Girls junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Konawaena

25-17, 25-19.

Kea‘au def. Hawaii Prep 25-11, 25-10.

Sept. 13

Girls varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Koai‘a 25-4,

25-8, 25-4.

Sept. 11

Girls varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Hawaii Prep

25-10, 25-9, 25-16.

Girls junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Hawaii Prep

25-10, 25-7.

ILH

Girls varsity

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Kamehameha 3, Mid Pacific 0.

Punahou 3, University 0.

Island Pacific 2, Hanalani 1.

Hawaiian Baptist 3, Pacific Buddhist 0.

‘Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0.

Maryknoll 2, St. Andrew’s 1.

High game/series–Kamehameha: Keila Kamoku 169/ Randi Love 433. Mid Pacific: Kauilani Chun 172/358. Punahou: Kayla Chun 146/ Alison Okamura 401. University: Zaylee-Ann Nazaire 143/391. Island Pacific: Kristin Chun 150/418. Hanalani: Yuri Paek 136/343. Hawaii Baptist: Sarah Ushigome 178/468. Pacific Buddhist: Alexandrianna Harmon 158/415. ’Iolani: Carianne Takeuchi 192/ Rachel Iha 535. Sacred Hearts: Sugar Chung 157/ Alysa Choy 444. Maryknoll: Mikaela Anne Cayet 165/423. St. Andrew’s: Jenna Shigezawa 148/400.

Girls junior varsity

Kamehameha 3, Mid Pacifc 0.

‘Iolani 3, Sacred Hearts 0.

Boys varsity

At Hickam Bowling Center

Monday

Kamehameha 3, Assets 0.

Hawaii Baptist 2, Damien 1.

Saint Louis 2, ‘Iolani 1.

Island Pacific 2, Hanalani 1.

Punahou 3, Lanakila Baptist 0.

Mid Pacific 3, University 0. High game/series–Mid-Pacific: Kai Yamada 258/683. University: Reece Arakaki 168/428.

Team standings–1. Kamehameha, 2. St. Louis, 3. Mid Pacific, 4. ‘Iolani, 5. Hawaii Baptist, 6. Island Pacific, 7. Punahou, 8. Damien 9. Maryknoll, 10. Assets, 11. Lanakila Baptist, 12. University, 13. Hanalani.

High game/series– Kamehameha: Noah Amuro 210/563. Assets: Noah Amuro 210/563. Hawaii Baptist: Matthew Tanji 203/539. Damien: Michael Thompson 197/509. Saint Louis: Kahiau Lam Ho 207/538. ‘Iolani: Micah Morikuni 201/555. Island Pacific: Reyn-Patrick Masaki 188/480. Hanalani: Brayden Kajiyama 175/ Aaryk Iwamoto 333. Punahou: Joshua Lee 188/509. Lanakila Baptist: Kainoamalu Langsi 174/521.

Boys junior varsity

Kamehameha 3, Assets 0.

Saint Louis Red 2, ‘Iolani 1.

Hawaii Baptist Gold 3, Damien 0.

Saint Louis Blue 3, Punahou 0.

ILH

Boys varsity, division I

Mid Pacific 10, ‘Iolani 8. Goal scorers–Mid Pacific: Kamanao Morton 3, Kainoa Chong-Gangle 2, Luca Petko 2, Jamie Bhattacharyya, Beau Hitomi, Aiden Morris. ‘Iolani: Andrew Dawson 3, Carter Kojima 3, Sunny Katagiri, Jon Reiter.

Boys varsity, division II

‘Iolani 14, Mid Pacific 5. Goal scorers– ‘Iolani: Trent Ilhe 9, Kevin Xu 2, Xander Chen, Logan Lee, Adam Scrivner. Mid-Pacific: Bubba Kiyabu 2, Ryder Swanson 2, Lukas Mathews.