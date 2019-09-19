Farrington Highway intersection in Waianae reopened after crash

Police briefly closed the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road tonight because of a crash.

The intersection was closed at about 7:45 p.m. and reopened at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said vehicles heading town-bound on Farrington Highway were being rerouted onto Pokai Bay Street, up Lualualei Homestead Road, and back onto Farrington Highway.

Police said there were no life-threatening injuries.