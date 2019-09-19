Farrington Highway intersection in Waianae reopened after crash

Police briefly closed the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road tonight because of a crash.
The intersection was closed at about 7:45 p.m. and reopened at about 8:20 p.m.
Police said vehicles heading town-bound on Farrington Highway were being rerouted onto Pokai Bay Street, up Lualualei Homestead Road, and back onto Farrington Highway.
Police said there were no life-threatening injuries.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.