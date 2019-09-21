Max Holloway to defend his featherweight title in Las Vegas in December

Max Holloway is heading back to the ninth island.

For the first time as UFC featherweight champion, Holloway will fight in Las Vegas when he defends his 145-pound title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 on Dec. 14, a UFC official confirmed to the Star-Advertiser on Saturday.

Holloway (21-4, 17-4 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision over Frankie Edgar in July and has successfully defended his unified title three times since beating Jose Aldo in June 2017.

Holloway hasn’t fought in Las Vegas since his win over Jeremy Stephens in December 2015.

Volkanovski (20-1, 7-0) is undefeated in seven UFC fights with recent wins over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo to earn a title shot.

He has won 17 fights in a row overall dating back to 2013.