Crave Summer Pix: Send a photo, win a prize

Team Crave is offering $50 restaurant gift cards for the two best vacation food shots.
Send a photo of a dish you enjoyed anywhere outside of Oahu. Include your name, details about the dish and where you ate it.
We’ll publish the best in Crave and more online. Email .jpg images to us at crave@staradvertiser.com or submit your photos via Instagram using the hashtag #cravesummerpix.
Deadline is Sept. 30.
