[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: 4:30 p.m., at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Waianae at

Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at

Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Saint Louis, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Radford at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Kailua vs. Damien, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Aiea at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: McKinley at

Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kaiser at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Honokaa, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Pahoa at

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 6 p.m.

KIF: Kapaa vs. Kauai, 7:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.

MIL: Lahainaluna vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at St.

Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys—Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason meet—Waialua, Kahuku, Kailua, Kalani, Castle, Leilehua, Kapolei, Radford, Aiea, Pearl City, Mililani at Moanalua, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Kaiser.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Keaau at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Kohala,

1 p.m.

MIL: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance Championship, 9 a.m. at

Ala Wai.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at UHH field.

College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. at UHH field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

ILH Division II girls: Damien vs. University, 11 a.m. at Klum Gym.

ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at Le

Jardin, 9 a.m.

PACWEST

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

Thursday

Men

Hawaii Pacific 4, Chaminade 0. Goal scorers—Teppei Negami (15:58), Luiz

Garcia (57:35, 71:41), Gerrit Arzberger (77:26).

Women

Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 2. Goal scorers—HPU: Kaylee Sumida (33:21),

Ebony Madrid (49:55). CU: Randi Fontes (67:54), Cailla Fabro (68:29).

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 7, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal scorers—Pun: Gunnar Grune 3, Stryker Scales 3, Dylan Cole. MPI: Luca Petko 3, Jack Fukui, Brett Tom, Aiden Morris.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 2. Goal scorers—Pun: Matai Loveman 3, Chris Kang-Harris 3, Connor Weldon 2, Keau Thompson 2, Nicholas Johnston 2, Tate Goodman, Cole Tjapkes, Max Pflueger. MPI: Kahi Kukea-Shultz 2.

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Christian Academy 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 16-14

Assets def. Lanakila Baptist 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Girls JV

Punahou-Blue def. Kamehameha-White

21-25, 25-10, 25-20

‘Iolani-Black def. ‘Iolani-Red 25-18, 18-25, 26-24

Punahou-Gold defeats Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-18

Kamehameha-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-17, 23-25, 25-16

Damien def. Hawaii Baptist 25-10, 25-17

OIA

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kapolei def. Campbell 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Girls JV

Kapolei def. Campbell 20-21, 21-15, 15-13

Campbell at Kapolei

Girls White

Kapolei def. Campbell 21-4, 21-11

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-14, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18

Girls JV

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-8, 25-4