CALENDER
TODAY
CHEERLEADING
OIA: Preseason meet—Waialua, Kahuku, Kailua, Kalani, Castle, Leilehua, Kapolei, Radford, Aiea, Pearl City, Mililani at Moanalua, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Kaiser.
FOOTBALL
OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.
OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
BIIF Division I: Keaau at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.
BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Kohala, 1 p.m.
MIL: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.
KAYAKING
ILH: Distance Championship, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai.
SOCCER
College men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at UHH field.
College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. at UHH field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 9 a.m.
ILH Division II girls: Damien vs. University, 11 a.m. at Klum Gym.
ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH
Friday
Girls varsity, division I
Punahou def. Iolani 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12.
Le Jardin def. Hawaii Baptist 25-10, 25-21, 25-22.
Girls varsity, division II
Hanalani def. St. Andrew’s 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.
WATER POLO
ILH
Friday
Boys varsity, division I
Punahou 11, Kamehameha 2. Goal scorers–Punahou: Gunner Grune 5, Max Chang, Emile Labrador, Jack Lyons, Johann Olander, Jordan Savage, Stryker Scales. Kamehameha: Nash Brandon, Hayden Chong-Tim.
Boys varsity, division II
Punaou 14, Kamehameha 5. Goal scorers–Punahou: Matai Loveman 5, Chris Kang-Harris 3, Jensen Garcia 2, Tate Goodman 2, Joshua Lung, Max Plfueger. Kamehameha: Kahiua Kea 2, Rustin Kauhane, Ekolu Barrrett, Ikena Deponte.
BOWLING
ILH
Friday
At Hickam Bowling Center
Girls varsity
Hawai Baptist 3, Punahou 0
Mid-Pacific 3, St. Andrew’s 0
Sacred Hearts 2, Maryknoll 1
Kamehameha 3, Damien 0
Island Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0
High game/series
HBA: Brenna Yoshioka 165/458
PUN: Kayla Chun 176/450
STA: Caidence Okamura 169/429
MPI: Siena Usui 162/424
SHA: Alysa Choy 176/482
MRYK: Alexa Borja 195/463
DMS: Abigail Balais 149/ Chrisitine Nguyen 396
KS: Reese N. Mokuau 183/ Randi K. Love & Reese N. Mokuau 472
IPA: Victoria Chau 154/ Kristin Chun 398
PBA: Alexandrianna Harman 198/494
Girls junior varsity
Hawaii Baptist 3, Punahou 0
Mid Pacific 3, St. Andrew’s 0
Damien 2, Kamehameha 1
OIA EAST
Thursday
At Marine Corps Base Hawaii
Boys varsity
Team standings
1. Moanalua, 2. Kalani, 3. Castle, 4. McKinley, 5. Roosevelt, 6. Kalaheo, 7. Kailua, 8. Farrington, 9. Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind, 10. Kaiser, 11. Kaimuki.
High game/series:
CAST: Kai Kawelo 189/ Mason Harada 480
FARR: Eugene Ribao 144/368
HSDB: Brandon Chugn 178/475
KAIL: Ryan Graham 183/155
KAIM: Cody Takenaka 223/ Kaipo Chun 372
KAIS: Rylan Kawakami 187/490
KALH: Miles Kunimura 168/463
KALN: Shayden Fujimoto 210/507
MCK: Keoni Martin 228/564
MOAN: Brian Shimabukuro 226/Branson Lazo 559
ROOS: Matthew Uyezu 191/ Torin Hirasa 446
Girls varsity
Team standings
1. Moanalua, 2. Kalani, 3. Roosevelt, 4. Kailua, 5. Castle, 6. Kaiser, 7. Kalaheo, 8. McKinley, 9. Farrington, 10. Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind, 11. Kaimuki.
High game/series:
CAST: Kela Harada 171/466
FARR: Alize Espiritu-Torres 150/349
HSDB: Alyssa Rabago 145/374
KAIL: Tiare Yang 177/499
KAIM: Christa Barbour 100/266
KAIS: Mia Umeda 133/334
KALH: Keziah Yoo 142/ Neveah Conroy 345
KALN: Kaili Takara 164/469
MCK: Kyanna Tran 118/320
MOAN: Maisie Shimabukuro 191/ Spencer Sakuma 528
ROOS: Taryn Ho 185/454
PREGAME.COM LINE
Major League Baseball
FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE
Today
National League
at San Fran. Off L.A. Dodgers Off
at Philadelphia -162 Miami +152
at Pittsburgh Off Cincinnati Off
at New York -105 Atlanta -105
at St. Louis -178 Chicago +166
at Arizona -158 San Diego +148
Milwaukee -185 at Colorado +170
American League
at Boston -165 Baltimore +155
at Toronto Off Tampa Bay Off
at Chicago -143 Detroit +133
Minnesota -177 at Kansas City +165
at Texas Off New York Off
at L.A. Angels Off Houston Off
at Seattle Off Oakland Off
Interleague
at Washington Off Cleveland Off
College Football
FAVORITE O T O/U DOG
Today
at Nevada 3 2½ 64½ Hawaii
at Wisconsin 21 24½ 46½ N’western
W. Forest 3 6½ 69½ at B.C.
at UCF 39½ 43 64½ UConn
at W. Mich. 17½ 16½ 59½ C. Michigan
SMU 6½ 7½ 62 at S. Florida
Buffalo +3 2½ 46½ at Miami (Oh.)
at Temple 9 8 48 Ga. Tech
at Florida St. 4½ 7 61½ N.C. St.
Iowa St. Pk 3 55½ at Baylor
BYU 3 2½ 60½ at Toledo
Akron 6 7½ 61½ at UMass
at Michigan 27 28 49½ Rutgers
Minnesota Pk 1½ 53½ at Purdue
La.-Lafayette 2½ 3 55 at Ga. South.
at Iowa 23½ 23½ 52 M. Tennessee
at Wyoming 9½ 9 47½ UNLV
at Utah 7 6½ 55½ Wash. St.
Fresno St. 17 20 63 at NMSU
Stanford 3 3 56 at Oregon St.
at Michigan St. 14 14 44 Indiana
Clemson 27½ 27 60 at N. Carolina
at S. Carolina 3 3 53½ Kentucky
at Alabama 35 37½ 61½ Mississippi
at Vanderbilt 6 7 52½ N. Illinois
at TCU 17 14½ 49½ Kansas
at Okla. St. 5½ 4 59½ Kansas St.
at Auburn 12 10 46½ Miss. St.
at Oklahoma 24 27 69½ Texas Tech
at Charlotte 1 1 65 Fau
at Notre Dame 12 11 48½ Virginia
at Appy. St. 17½ 15 59½ C. Carolina
Cincinnati 2½ 4 47½ at Marshall
at Old Dom. 1½ 3 47 E. Carolina
at Liberty 6½ 7 73½ N. Mexico
at Troy 7 7 58½ Arkansas St.
at La.-Monroe 14½ 15 57 S. Alabama
at So. Miss. 25½ 27 49 UTEP
La. Tech 13 8½ 48½ at Rice
UAB Pk 3 47½ at W. Kent.
at Utah St. 21½ 24 69½ Colorado St.
Ohio St. 14½ 17 66½ at Nebraska
at N. Texas +1½ 7 58½ Houston
Texas A&M 21 23½ 60½ Arkansas
at Washington 9 10½ 61½ USC
at Arizona 7½ 6½ 71 UCLA
NFL
FAVORITE O T O/U DOG
Sunday
at Houston 4 3½ 47 Carolina
at Baltimore 3½ 7 45 Cleveland
at N.Y. Giants 2½ 3 48½ Washington
L.A. Chargers 16½ 14½ 44½ at Miami
at Indianapolis 7 7 45 Oakland
Kansas City 4 7 55½ at Detroit
N. England 6½ 7 42½ at Buffalo
at Atlanta 5 3½ 46 Tennessee
at L.A. Rams 9½ 9 49 Tampa Bay
Seattle 3 5½ 48 at Arizona
at Chicago 2½ 2 38½ Minnesota
at Denver 2½ 3 37½ Jacksonville
Dallas 3 2½ 47 at N. Orleans
Monday
at Pittsburgh 3½ 3½ 45 Cincinnati
