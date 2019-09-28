[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

CALENDER

TODAY

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Preseason meet—Waialua, Kahuku, Kailua, Kalani, Castle, Leilehua, Kapolei, Radford, Aiea, Pearl City, Mililani at Moanalua, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: 8:30 a.m. at Kaiser.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Punahou at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Keaau at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Kohala, 1 p.m.

MIL: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui, at War Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance Championship, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

College men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at UHH field.

College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 12:30 p.m. at UHH field.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

ILH Division II girls: Damien vs. University, 11 a.m. at Klum Gym.

ILH Division I-AA girls: ‘Iolani at Le Jardin, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

SCOREBOARD

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Girls varsity, division I

Punahou def. Iolani 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12.

Le Jardin def. Hawaii Baptist 25-10, 25-21, 25-22.

Girls varsity, division II

Hanalani def. St. Andrew’s 18-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12.

WATER POLO

ILH

Friday

Boys varsity, division I

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 2. Goal scorers–Punahou: Gunner Grune 5, Max Chang, Emile Labrador, Jack Lyons, Johann Olander, Jordan Savage, Stryker Scales. Kamehameha: Nash Brandon, Hayden Chong-Tim.

Boys varsity, division II

Punaou 14, Kamehameha 5. Goal scorers–Punahou: Matai Loveman 5, Chris Kang-Harris 3, Jensen Garcia 2, Tate Goodman 2, Joshua Lung, Max Plfueger. Kamehameha: Kahiua Kea 2, Rustin Kauhane, Ekolu Barrrett, Ikena Deponte.

BOWLING

ILH

Friday

At Hickam Bowling Center

Girls varsity

Hawai Baptist 3, Punahou 0

Mid-Pacific 3, St. Andrew’s 0

Sacred Hearts 2, Maryknoll 1

Kamehameha 3, Damien 0

Island Pacific 3, Pacific Buddhist 0

High game/series

HBA: Brenna Yoshioka 165/458

PUN: Kayla Chun 176/450

STA: Caidence Okamura 169/429

MPI: Siena Usui 162/424

SHA: Alysa Choy 176/482

MRYK: Alexa Borja 195/463

DMS: Abigail Balais 149/ Chrisitine Nguyen 396

KS: Reese N. Mokuau 183/ Randi K. Love & Reese N. Mokuau 472

IPA: Victoria Chau 154/ Kristin Chun 398

PBA: Alexandrianna Harman 198/494

Girls junior varsity

Hawaii Baptist 3, Punahou 0

Mid Pacific 3, St. Andrew’s 0

Damien 2, Kamehameha 1

OIA EAST

Thursday

At Marine Corps Base Hawaii

Boys varsity

Team standings

1. Moanalua, 2. Kalani, 3. Castle, 4. McKinley, 5. Roosevelt, 6. Kalaheo, 7. Kailua, 8. Farrington, 9. Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind, 10. Kaiser, 11. Kaimuki.

High game/series:

CAST: Kai Kawelo 189/ Mason Harada 480

FARR: Eugene Ribao 144/368

HSDB: Brandon Chugn 178/475

KAIL: Ryan Graham 183/155

KAIM: Cody Takenaka 223/ Kaipo Chun 372

KAIS: Rylan Kawakami 187/490

KALH: Miles Kunimura 168/463

KALN: Shayden Fujimoto 210/507

MCK: Keoni Martin 228/564

MOAN: Brian Shimabukuro 226/Branson Lazo 559

ROOS: Matthew Uyezu 191/ Torin Hirasa 446

Girls varsity

Team standings

1. Moanalua, 2. Kalani, 3. Roosevelt, 4. Kailua, 5. Castle, 6. Kaiser, 7. Kalaheo, 8. McKinley, 9. Farrington, 10. Hawaii School for the Deaf & Blind, 11. Kaimuki.

High game/series:

CAST: Kela Harada 171/466

FARR: Alize Espiritu-Torres 150/349

HSDB: Alyssa Rabago 145/374

KAIL: Tiare Yang 177/499

KAIM: Christa Barbour 100/266

KAIS: Mia Umeda 133/334

KALH: Keziah Yoo 142/ Neveah Conroy 345

KALN: Kaili Takara 164/469

MCK: Kyanna Tran 118/320

MOAN: Maisie Shimabukuro 191/ Spencer Sakuma 528

ROOS: Taryn Ho 185/454

PREGAME.COM LINE

Major League Baseball

FAVORITE LINE DOG LINE

Today

National League

at San Fran. Off L.A. Dodgers Off

at Philadelphia -162 Miami +152

at Pittsburgh Off Cincinnati Off

at New York -105 Atlanta -105

at St. Louis -178 Chicago +166

at Arizona -158 San Diego +148

Milwaukee -185 at Colorado +170

American League

at Boston -165 Baltimore +155

at Toronto Off Tampa Bay Off

at Chicago -143 Detroit +133

Minnesota -177 at Kansas City +165

at Texas Off New York Off

at L.A. Angels Off Houston Off

at Seattle Off Oakland Off

Interleague

at Washington Off Cleveland Off

College Football

FAVORITE O T O/U DOG

Today

at Nevada 3 2½ 64½ Hawaii

at Wisconsin 21 24½ 46½ N’western

W. Forest 3 6½ 69½ at B.C.

at UCF 39½ 43 64½ UConn

at W. Mich. 17½ 16½ 59½ C. Michigan

SMU 6½ 7½ 62 at S. Florida

Buffalo +3 2½ 46½ at Miami (Oh.)

at Temple 9 8 48 Ga. Tech

at Florida St. 4½ 7 61½ N.C. St.

Iowa St. Pk 3 55½ at Baylor

BYU 3 2½ 60½ at Toledo

Akron 6 7½ 61½ at UMass

at Michigan 27 28 49½ Rutgers

Minnesota Pk 1½ 53½ at Purdue

La.-Lafayette 2½ 3 55 at Ga. South.

at Iowa 23½ 23½ 52 M. Tennessee

at Wyoming 9½ 9 47½ UNLV

at Utah 7 6½ 55½ Wash. St.

Fresno St. 17 20 63 at NMSU

Stanford 3 3 56 at Oregon St.

at Michigan St. 14 14 44 Indiana

Clemson 27½ 27 60 at N. Carolina

at S. Carolina 3 3 53½ Kentucky

at Alabama 35 37½ 61½ Mississippi

at Vanderbilt 6 7 52½ N. Illinois

at TCU 17 14½ 49½ Kansas

at Okla. St. 5½ 4 59½ Kansas St.

at Auburn 12 10 46½ Miss. St.

at Oklahoma 24 27 69½ Texas Tech

at Charlotte 1 1 65 Fau

at Notre Dame 12 11 48½ Virginia

at Appy. St. 17½ 15 59½ C. Carolina

Cincinnati 2½ 4 47½ at Marshall

at Old Dom. 1½ 3 47 E. Carolina

at Liberty 6½ 7 73½ N. Mexico

at Troy 7 7 58½ Arkansas St.

at La.-Monroe 14½ 15 57 S. Alabama

at So. Miss. 25½ 27 49 UTEP

La. Tech 13 8½ 48½ at Rice

UAB Pk 3 47½ at W. Kent.

at Utah St. 21½ 24 69½ Colorado St.

Ohio St. 14½ 17 66½ at Nebraska

at N. Texas +1½ 7 58½ Houston

Texas A&M 21 23½ 60½ Arkansas

at Washington 9 10½ 61½ USC

at Arizona 7½ 6½ 71 UCLA

NFL

FAVORITE O T O/U DOG

Sunday

at Houston 4 3½ 47 Carolina

at Baltimore 3½ 7 45 Cleveland

at N.Y. Giants 2½ 3 48½ Washington

L.A. Chargers 16½ 14½ 44½ at Miami

at Indianapolis 7 7 45 Oakland

Kansas City 4 7 55½ at Detroit

N. England 6½ 7 42½ at Buffalo

at Atlanta 5 3½ 46 Tennessee

at L.A. Rams 9½ 9 49 Tampa Bay

Seattle 3 5½ 48 at Arizona

at Chicago 2½ 2 38½ Minnesota

at Denver 2½ 3 37½ Jacksonville

Dallas 3 2½ 47 at N. Orleans

Monday

at Pittsburgh 3½ 3½ 45 Cincinnati