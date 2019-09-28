Rainbow Wahine volleyball beats CSUN in 4, now 2-0 in Big West

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig and senior McKenna Ross each put down 14 kills as No.11 Hawaii gave Robyn Ah Mow her 50th victory as a head coach with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 win over Cal State Northridge in a Big West volleyball match today in Northridge, Calif.
Freshman hitter Riley Wagoner had her first career double-double with a career-high 11 kills and 10 digs for the Rainbow Wahine (12-1, 2-0 Big West). It was a career high in kills for Ross and Hellvig had a career-high 20 digs.
Senior setter Norene Iosia also had a double-double with 21 assists and 12 digs, her sixth of the season and 50th of her career. Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle added 10 digs.
For the Matadors (5-9, 0-2), sophomore hitter Nicole Nevarez had 13 kills and senior setter Kamalu Makekau-Whittaker (Kamehameha-Hawaii) finished with 40 assists and 14 digs. It was the home opener for CSUN, which has dropped four in a row and 10 straight to the Wahine.
Hawaii was outblocked for the second time this season, 12-10. The Wahine had the edge in digs, 76-59.
