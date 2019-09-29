All lanes of Kalanianaole Highway reopen after crash

A vehicle collision slowed traffic along Kalanianaole Highway near Kahala Mall this morning.

According to an alert sent by the City and County of Honolulu just after 9 a.m., only one eastbound lane of Kalanianaole was open between Ainakoa Avenue and Kalaniiki Street due to a crash.

In addition, the annual Honolulu Centry Ride, which attracts thousands of bicyclists to Kapiolani Park to start a route that leads through East Honolulu and Windward Oahu, is creating additional delays for motorists.

All lanes of the highway were reported to have reopened as of 9:45 a.m.