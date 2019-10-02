Overturned truck clogging traffic on Nimitz Highway and surrounding area in Iwilei

An overturned tractor-trailer is affecting traffic on Nimitz Highway and the surrounding area in Iwilei late this morning.
The state Department of Transportation said in a tweet, “A vehicle accident on Nimitz Hwy Ewa bound near Pacific Street is impacting traffic through the area. First responders are on scene. Expect delays in the area.”
