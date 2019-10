[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

CHEERLEADING

ILH: Event No. 2, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Saint Louis at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Punahou, at Aloha Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Moanalua vs. Damien, at Aloha Stadium, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Pac-Five vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.;

Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 6 p.m.; Kaimuki vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Keaau at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

MIL: King Kekaulike at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Championship,

Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Championship,

University vs. Damien, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. Varsity II—Kamehameha at ‘Iolani;

Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at

5 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA boys: Semifinals, Moanalua at Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Kaiser at Leilehua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA girls: Semifinals, Moanalua vs. Leilehua; Pearl City vs. Kalani. Matches at Leilehua.

BOWLING

OIA West: 1:30 p.m. at Leeward Bowl.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 1 p.m. at Radford.

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, 7:30 a.m., at Naniloa Golf Course.

ILH: 8:30 a.m. at HPU campus.

OIA: Eastern Division Championships, 8:30 a.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Western Division Championships, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

OIA-ILH Open Division: Farrington at

Kahuku; Campbell at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division I: Kailua at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

OIA-ILH Division II: Waialua at Pearl City, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6:30 p.m.

BIIF Division I: Hilo at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

BIIF Division II: Hawaii Prep at Ka’u, 1 p.m.

MIL: Baldwin vs. Maui, at War Memorial

Stadium, 7 p.m.

Nonleague: Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kapaa, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Hilo,

7 p.m., at UHH gym; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity II—Le Jardin at Punahou, noon.

GOLF

Klipper Amateur

At Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course

First Round; par 72

69—Andrew Okita. 70—Jake Sequin. 71—Blaze Akana, Shawn Sakoda. 72—Eric Cross, Joshua Hayashida. 73—Joe

Phengsavath, Mike Kawate. 74—Riki Ohara, Brandan Kop. 75—Marc Arakaki, Noah Koshi, Robert Nakagawa, Thayne Costa. 76—Travis Barnes, Wade Nakamura. 77—Desmond Mello, Eisei Thompson, Nicu Nastase, Reginald Howell, Tomi Yamada.

ILH

Girls Varsity II Tournament

Semifinal

Thursday

University def. La Pietra 25-20, 25-15, 25-23

PacWest

At St. Francis

Wednesday

Chaminade def. Biola 25-23, 25-15,

21-25, 25-16. Chaminade leaders—Kills: Rachel Reedy 20, Emma Tecklenburg 14, Claire Zanon 10. Assists: Natashya Enos 22, Alecza Abary 22. Digs: Zanon 30, Leka Kiner-Falefa 24.

Note: Chaminade (14-2, 8-0 PacWest) has won nine consecutive matches.