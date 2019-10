Big Oil lied, so it should pay for climate change. Because Big Oil made climate change worse for all of us with its lies and corporate shibai, it should pay the costs. Just as how we made Big Tobacco pay for all the ways it made people sick from smoking, we should make the oil, gas, and coal companies pay, too.

Local people should not have to pay for the cost of climate change when these big corporations misled us all and made millions in the process.

Sherry Cassetta

Kalihi

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.