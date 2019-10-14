Waterline repairs affecting traffic on Kalanianaole Highway

Repairs to a 6-inch waterline on Kalanianaole Highway is affecting traffic tonight near Wailupe Beach Park, the Board of Water Supply said.

Crews are working to repair the hydrant line and the work is causing alternating lane closures in both east- and west-bound directions, the water supply said at about 5:50 p.m.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and use alternate routes where possible.