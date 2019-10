Scoreboard, Oct. 18

TODAY

BOWLING

>> ILH girls: 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

FOOTBALL

>> OIA-ILH Open Division playoffs, semifinal: Farrington at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

>> OIA Division I playoffs, semifinals: Kailua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division I: Waiakea at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.; Honokaa at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

>> MIL: Kamehameha-Maui vs. Baldwin, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Staidum.

VOLLEYBALL

>> Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

WATER POLO

>> ILH boys: Varsity I—Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. at Kamehameha. Varsity II—Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

CHEERLEADING

>> OIA: Western Division Championships, 1 p.m. at Kaiser.

CROSS COUNTRY

>> ILH: 8:30 a.m. at Kamehameha.

FOOTBALL

>> Mountain West: Air Force vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

>> OIA Open Division playoffs, semifinal: Campbell at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

>> OIA Division II playoffs, semifinals: Waialua at Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.; Kaimuki at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division I: Kealakehe at Hilo, 7:30 p.m.

>> BIIF Division II: Pahoa at Ka’u, 11 a.m.; Kamehameha-Hawaii at Kohala, 1 p.m.

>> KIF: Kapaa vs. Waimea, 2:30 p.m., at Vidinha Stadium.

>> MIL: King Kekaulike at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

>> PacWest men: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m.

>> PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field; Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

>> PacWest women: Fresno Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.

ILH BOYS WATER POLO

Varsity I: ‘Iolani 5, Mid-Pacific 3

Goal scorers— IOL: Sunny Katagiri 3, Carter Kojima, Ian Roney. MPI: Beau Hitomi, Kamanao Morton, Kainoa Chong-Gangle.

Varsity II: ‘Iolani 10, Mid-Pacific 5

Goal scorers—IOL: Trent Ilhe 5, Kevin Xu 2, Kaito Gundry, Kai Kennedy, La`akea Kaonohi. MPI: Kahi Kukea-Shultz 4, Randy Fukui.