Alcohol believed to be factor in H-2 crash that killed 1, injured 2, police say

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a fatal crash Sunday morning on the H-2 Freeway in Mililani, Honolulu police said.

The crash involved one SUV in the northbound lanes near the Leilehua offramp around 5:45 a.m., police said.

A driver with two passengers was heading toward Wahiawa when for an unknown reason, the driver left the roadway and crashed into the center guardrail, police said. The SUV then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop in the inner lane of the southbound lanes.

All three occupants were ejected from the SUV and ended up on the roadway. The possible driver and one of the passengers were taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, but their conditions later improved to serious.

The second passenger was taken in critical condition to Wahiawa General Hospital, where he died.

Emergency Medical Services said the man who later died was 32 years old. The other two men were 22 and 21, EMS said.

Police said the crash occurred in the early morning hours when it was still dark.

Police completely closed the freeway after the crash and reopened the southbound lanes at 6:40 a.m. The freeway was fully reopened just before 10 a.m.