[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

AIR RIFLERY

HHSAA State Championships: 8:30 a.m., at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

BASKETBALL

College women exhibition: Hawaii

Pacific at Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: Hoakalei Country Club

Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, 7 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SURFING

World Surf League: Vans Pro, 8 a.m. (surf permitting), at Sunset Beach.

WATER POLO

ILH Division II boys: Overall

championship, if necessary.

Wednesday

BASKETBALL

College men exhibition: Chaminade at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: Hoakalei Country Club

Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, 7 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SURFING

World Surf League: Vans Pro, 8 a.m. (surf permitting), at Sunset Beach.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Single-elimination tournament–No. 3 seed vs. No. 2 seed, 5 p.m.; No. 4 seed vs. No. 1 seed, 6 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani.

Volleyball

College Women

AVCA Division I Coaches Poll

Week 9

Note: first-place votes in parentheses.

Pts Record Pvs

1. Texas (43) 1565 14-2 4

2. Pittsburgh (18) 1529 21-1 3

3. Baylor (1) 1440 17-1 1

4. Wisconsin (1) 1416 14-4 6

5. Stanford (1) 1332 14-4 2

6. Minnesota 1259 15-3 7

7. Penn State 1229 16-3 8

8. Nebraska 1182 16-3 5

9. Creighton 1050 17-3 10

10. Marquette 966 19-3 11

11. BYU 938 18-3 12

12. Washington 929 16-4 9

13. Florida 815 17-3 13

14. Colorado State 765 20-1 14

15. Kentucky 681 15-5 16

16. Purdue 596 14-5 20

17. Utah 510 14-7 18

18. Rice 496 19-1 19

19. Illinois 488 10-9 17

20. California 415 17-3 15

21. Hawaii 290 18-3 21

22. Washington State 243 18-4 24

23. Western Kentucky 218 23-1 23

24. Missouri 135 14-4 25

25. UCLA 122 12-7 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: San Diego 60; Southern California 37; Stephen F Austin 29; UC Santa Barbara 19; Michigan 13; Texas A&M 13; Louisville 9; Florida State 3.

Two teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of eight combined points.

Dropped Out: San Diego 22.

AVCA Division II Coaches Poll

Week 8

Note: first-place votes in parentheses.

Pts Record Pvs

1. CSUSB (45) 1149 19-0 1

2. Neb.-Kearney (1) 1104 22-0 2

3. Minnesota Duluth 1015 19-2 5

4. Washburn 1006 19-2 T-3

5. Western Wash. 957 19-1 6

6. Concordia – St. Paul 918 17-4 7

7. Northern State 909 18-3 T-3

8. Lewis 772 21-3 9

9. Central Missouri 714 16-6 10

10. Regis 654 18-3 12

11. St. Cloud State 638 17-4 13

12. Wayne St. (Neb.) 610 18-4 8

13. Hillsdale 530 17-3 16

14. NW Missouri State 521 17-5 14

15. SW Minnesota St. 509 13-8 11

16. Winona State 486 17-4 17

17. Wheeling 359 20-3 19

18. Angelo State 329 19-2 15

19. Rockhurst 286 19-6 20

20. Ferris State 264 17-5 18

21. Michigan Tech 231 18-4 22

22. Upper Iowa 214 15-6 21

23. TAMU-Commerce 173 19-4 23

24. Cal State L.A. 122 14-5 24

25. Missouri-St. Louis 79 21-3 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Azusa Pacific 58; Wingate 57; Minnesota State 43; Ashland 39; Chaminade 31; MSU Denver 31; Tampa 30; Alaska-Anchorage 26; Tarleton State 22; Colorado School of Mines 15; Central Oklahoma 10; Arkansas-Fort Smith 5.

11 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 34 combined points.

Soccer

PacWest Men

Monday, At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 2, Chaminade 1, OT

Monday, At San Diego

Point Loma 9, Chaminade 1

Goal scorers–Biola: Jack MacDonald, 32:20; Jonathan Serrano, 94:06. Hawaii Pacific: Makana Srivongsana, 13:56. Point Loma: David Achaerandio, 4:06; Tim Siegfried, 23:41; Hunter Loomis, 25:41; Achaerandio, 26:15; Achaerandio, 37:20; Parker Scalzo, 48:39; Scalzo, 51:55; own goal, 61:35; Scalzo, 70:07; Patrice Glaser, 86:11.

PacWest Women

Monday, At La Mirada, Calif.

Biola 2, Hawaii Pacific 0

Monday, At San Diego

Point Loma 4, Chaminade 0

Goal scorers– Biola: Katelyn Penner, 10:40; Christine Goodman, 72:52. Point Loma: Rachel Carrell, 29:45; Makenna Herrero, 35:18; Julia Glaser, 50:12; Fernanda Osorio, 77:06.

MLS Playoffs

Conference Championships

Tuesday

Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Toronto at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Water Polo

ILH

Boys varsity

Monday, At Punahou

Division II

Championship

Punahou 10, ‘Iolani 4

Consolation

Le Jardin 10, Mid-Pacific 7

Goal scorers–Punahou: Christopher Kang-Harris 6, Matai Loveman 2, Connor Weldon, Cole Tjapkes. ‘Iolani: Kevin Xu 2, Jacob Matsuda, Trent Ilhe.Le Jardin:

Bronson Birdsall 6, Scott Parish 4. Mid-Pacific: Kahi Kukea-Shultz 3, Randy Fukui, Kama Higa, Lukas Mathews, Ryder Swanson.

Pigeon Racing

OAHU INVITATIONAL FLYERS

Saturday, From South Point, Hawaii Island to Oahu

Top 5–1. Troy Kamaka, 226.332 miles, 41.06 mph; 2. Stan George, 221.887 miles, 40.83 mph; 3. Bobby George, 240.869 miles, 40.37 mph; 4. Jay

Alameida, 219.125 miles, 39.77 mph; 5.

Richard Uyesugi, 243.237 miles, 39.74 mph.

SURFING

Vans Pro

Monday

At Sunset Beach, 10- to 12-feet waves

Note: top 2 advance to round 2

First round

Heat 1: Noah Beschen, Hawaii, 10.90;

Logan Bediamol, Hawaii, 9.17; 3. Lahiki

Minamishin, United States, 6.87; 4. Gavin Hogan, Hawaii, 5.80.

Heat 2: Kala Willard, Hawaii, 7.10; 2. Tony Nunez, Hawaii, 6.10; 3. Makana Pang,

Hawaii, 5.67; 4. Sheldon Paishon, Hawaii,

5.54.

Heat 3: Billy Kemper, Hawaii, 11.33; 2. Robert Patterson, Hawaii, 8.60; 3. Eimeo Czermak, French Polynesia, 6.96; 4. Kaito Kino, Hawaii, 5.96.

Heat 4: Evan Valiere, Hawaii, 14.50; 2.

Anthony Walsh, Hawaii, 13.70; 3. Tereva David, French Polynesia, 7.64; 4. Kainaru Kato, Hawaii, 6.17.

Heat 5: Luke Adolfson, Hawaii, 9.96; 2. Danny Fuller, Hawaii, 8.50; 3. Max

Lockwood, Hawaii, 4.70; 4. Chris Foster,

Hawaii, 2.40

Heat 6: Ian Walsh, Hawaii, 11.83; Cole Alves, Hawaii, 7.00; Mason Ho, Hawaii, 5.80; Max Beach, United States, 5.16.

Heat 7: Ryder Guest, Hawaii, 10.17; Shayden Pacarro, Hawaii, 6.76; Aldo

Chirinos, Costa Rica, 6.70; Chris

Rodriguez, Hawaii, 0.60

Heat 8: Shane Sykes, South Africa, 12.07;

Makuakai Rothman, Hawaii, 11.23;

Ulualoha Napeahi, Hawaii, 10.03; Sammy Gray, Hawaii, 6.76.

Note: Nine local surfers will earn

qualification into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.