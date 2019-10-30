[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men exhibition: Chaminade at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College men: Hoakalei Country Club

Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

College women: Rainbow Wahine

Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, 7 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.

SURFING

World Surf League: Vans Pro, 8 a.m. (surf permitting), at Sunset Beach.

WATER POLO

ILH Division I boys: Single-elimination tournament–Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani.

THURSDAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

Vans Pro

Tuesday, at Sunset Beach

Men’s singles, round of 64

Note: Top two advance to fourth round

Third round

Heat 1: 1. O’Neill Massin; 2. Keanu Asing; 3. Logan Bediamol; 4. Jake Marshall.

Heat 2: 1. David Van Cyl; 2. Tyler Newton; 3. Nomme Mignot; 4. Noa Mizuno.

Heat 3: 1. Weslley Dantas; 2. Patrick Gudauskas; 3. Adin Masencamp; 4. Kyuss King.

Heat 4: 1. Finn McGill; 2. Michael O’Shaughnessy; 3. Tristan Guilbaud; 4. Jorgann Couzinet.

Heat 5: 1. Matthew McGillivray; 2. Billy Kemper; 3. Ian Crane; 4. Joao Chianca.

Heat 6: 1. Jack Robinson; 2. Kiron Jabour; 3. Imaikalani deVault; 4. Kade Matson.

Heat 7: 1. Evan Valiere; 2. Miquel Tudela; 3. Kainehe Hunt; 4. Wiggolly Dantas.

Heat 8: 1. Crosby Colapinto; 2. Jett Schilling; 3. Griffin Colapinto; 4. Gavin Gillette.

Heat 9: 1. Sebastian Zietz; 2. Te Kehukehu Butler; 3. Danny Fuller; 4.Jackson Butler.

Heat 10: 1. Benji Brand; 2. Beyrick De Vries; 3. Reef Heazlewood; 4. Manuel Selman.

Heat 11: Dylan Lightfoot; 2. Liam O’Brien; 3. Sheldon Simkus; 4. Giorgio Gomez.

Heat 12: Ian Walsh, 2. Mihimana Braye; 3. Reo Inaba; 4. Cole Alves.

Heat 13: Barron Mamiya; 2. Ian Gentil; 3. Nathan Florence; 4. Shayden Pacarro.

Heat 14: Ethan Ewing; 2. Gatien Delahaye; 3.Shaun Burns; 4.Cole Houshmand.

Note: Nine local surfers will earn qualification into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.

College Men

Hoakalei Country Club Invitational

Tuesday, At Hoakalei Country Club

Second round, par 72

Team

562–Louisville, East Tennessee State. 564–Ole Miss. 567–San Diego. 571–Nevada. 572–Cal State Fullerton. 573–Marquette, Missouri. 575–Sam Houston State. 578–Loyola Marymount, UTSA. 581–Louisiana. 582–Denver. 584–Missouri-Kansas City. 585–Cal Poly. 586–New Mexico State. 587–Abilene Christian. 593–Idaho. 594–Army. 626–Hawaii.

Individual

136–Harrison Kingsley, San Diego; Shiso Go, East Tennessee State. 137–Ross Steelman, Missouri; Devin Morley, Louisville. 138–Jack Dyer, Cal State Fullerton; Donald Kay, San Diego. 139–Trevor Johnson, Louisville; Derek Castillo, Cal State Fullerton; Veeti Mahonen, Ole Miss.

Dennis Rose Intercollegiate

Tuesday, At Waikoloa Kings’ Course

Second round, par 72

Team

577–Sonoma State. 583–Cal State Monterey Bay. 588–Concordia (Ore.), Stanislaus State. 592–UC San Diego. 594–Western Washington. 595–Saint Martin’s. 599–Hawaii Hilo. 600–Colorado Christian. 605–Cal State-Dominguez Hills, Hawaii Pacific. 607–Dixie State. 608–Drury. 618–Lincoln. 620–Notre Dame de Namur. 645–Chaminade.

Individual

137–Elis Svard, Cal State Monterey Bay. 141–Ryan Vaughan, UC San Diego. 143–Blake Bourelle, Sonoma State; Aidan Thain, Western Washington. 145–Devin Gregg, Sonoma State; Hayden Hui, UC San Diego. 146–Thomas Jenkins, Sonoma State; Kobie Lockwood, Stanislaus State; Maxwell Turnquist, Saint Martin’s.

College Women

Rainbow Wahine Invitational

Tuesday, At Kapolei Golf Course

Second round, par 72

Team

575–Cal Poly. 578–Sacramento State. 580–Sam Houston State. 585–BYU. 587–College of Charleston, Northern Iowa. 589–Grand Canyon. 593–Weber State. 597–Hawaii. 610–Illinois State. 612–British Columbia. 613–Incarnate Word. 619–Cal State Northridge. 636–North Dakota.

Individual

139–Caroline Cantlay, Cal Poly. 140–Cloe Grand, Sacramento State. 141–Tess Blair Sacramento State; Emily Dunlap, College of Charleston. 142—Tyra Tonkham, Hawaii.

Dennis Rose Intercollegiate

Tuesday, At Waikoloa Kings’ Course

Second round, par 70

Team

595–Concordia (Ore.). 601–Sonoma State. 604–Western Washington. 614–Biola. 619–Chico State. 624–Westminister (Utah), Western New Mexico. 635–Hawaii Hilo. 638—Saint Martin’s. 702–Hawaii Pacific.

Individual

141–Cammie Decker, Concordia (Ore.). 144–Isabel Carpenter (Cal State Monterey Bay. 145–Brenda Dominguez, Western New Mexico. 146–Taylor Stewart, Chico State. 148–Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State; Jae Eun Park, Concordia. 149–Elise Sumner, Western Washington.

HHSAA State Championships

Tuesday, At Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

BOYS

Individual (School, point total)

1. Michael Tam, Mid-Pacific, 639.8

2. Cade Aihara, Pearl City, 637.1

3. Adam Sako, Christian Liberty, 636.7

4. Chase Nakata, Moanalua, 635.7

5. Donovan Shiraishi, Pac-Five/Hawaii Baptist, 634.0

6. Duane Cobeen, Kalaheo, 626.1

7. Rainer Tanaka, Kalani, 624.3

8. Tyler Fujimoto, Punahou, 622.8

9. Christian Loo, Mid-Pacific, 537.0

10. Jacob Antonio, Pearl City, 537.0

Team (School, point total)

1. Moanalua, 2135-57

2. Mid-Pacific, 2135-57

3. Pac-5/Hawaii Baptist, 2131-48

4. Pearl City, 2098-52

5. Waiakea, 2080-45

6. Baldwin, 2038-35

7. Kauai, 1943-33

8. Maui, 1918-21

GIRLS

Individual (School, point total)

1. Gianna Yokoe, Hilo, 631.9

2. Sara Toma, Kalani, 630.5

3. Morgan Harrison, 622.4

4. Kanani Araki, Kamehameha-Hawaii, 621.1

5. Quinn Lum, Sacred Hearts, 618.8

6. Nahulu Carvalho, Kamehameha-Hawaii, 618.5

7. Maileen Cardenas, Pac-Five/University, 613.3

8. Chanyn Santos, Pearl City, 605.7

9. Xun He, Sacred Hearts, 529.0

10. Joy Miyazaki, Pearl City, 528.0

Team (School, point total)

1. Sacred Hearts, 2118-48

2. Pearl City, 2106-56

3. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2096-54

4. Kalani, 2089-56

5. Moanalua, 2016-35

6. Waimea, 2004-30

7. Kamehameha-Maui, 2002-30

8. Maui, 1949-32