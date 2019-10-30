TODAY
BASKETBALL
College men exhibition: Chaminade at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
College men: Hoakalei Country Club
Invitational, all day, at Hoakalei Country Club; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, all-day, at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
College women: Rainbow Wahine
Invitational, all day, at Kapolei Golf Course; Also, Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, 7 a.m., at Waikoloa Kings’ Course.
SURFING
World Surf League: Vans Pro, 8 a.m. (surf permitting), at Sunset Beach.
WATER POLO
ILH Division I boys: Single-elimination tournament–Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 6 p.m.; matches at ‘Iolani.
THURSDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
Vans Pro
Tuesday, at Sunset Beach
Men’s singles, round of 64
Note: Top two advance to fourth round
Third round
Heat 1: 1. O’Neill Massin; 2. Keanu Asing; 3. Logan Bediamol; 4. Jake Marshall.
Heat 2: 1. David Van Cyl; 2. Tyler Newton; 3. Nomme Mignot; 4. Noa Mizuno.
Heat 3: 1. Weslley Dantas; 2. Patrick Gudauskas; 3. Adin Masencamp; 4. Kyuss King.
Heat 4: 1. Finn McGill; 2. Michael O’Shaughnessy; 3. Tristan Guilbaud; 4. Jorgann Couzinet.
Heat 5: 1. Matthew McGillivray; 2. Billy Kemper; 3. Ian Crane; 4. Joao Chianca.
Heat 6: 1. Jack Robinson; 2. Kiron Jabour; 3. Imaikalani deVault; 4. Kade Matson.
Heat 7: 1. Evan Valiere; 2. Miquel Tudela; 3. Kainehe Hunt; 4. Wiggolly Dantas.
Heat 8: 1. Crosby Colapinto; 2. Jett Schilling; 3. Griffin Colapinto; 4. Gavin Gillette.
Heat 9: 1. Sebastian Zietz; 2. Te Kehukehu Butler; 3. Danny Fuller; 4.Jackson Butler.
Heat 10: 1. Benji Brand; 2. Beyrick De Vries; 3. Reef Heazlewood; 4. Manuel Selman.
Heat 11: Dylan Lightfoot; 2. Liam O’Brien; 3. Sheldon Simkus; 4. Giorgio Gomez.
Heat 12: Ian Walsh, 2. Mihimana Braye; 3. Reo Inaba; 4. Cole Alves.
Heat 13: Barron Mamiya; 2. Ian Gentil; 3. Nathan Florence; 4. Shayden Pacarro.
Heat 14: Ethan Ewing; 2. Gatien Delahaye; 3.Shaun Burns; 4.Cole Houshmand.
Note: Nine local surfers will earn qualification into the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.
College Men
Hoakalei Country Club Invitational
Tuesday, At Hoakalei Country Club
Second round, par 72
Team
562–Louisville, East Tennessee State. 564–Ole Miss. 567–San Diego. 571–Nevada. 572–Cal State Fullerton. 573–Marquette, Missouri. 575–Sam Houston State. 578–Loyola Marymount, UTSA. 581–Louisiana. 582–Denver. 584–Missouri-Kansas City. 585–Cal Poly. 586–New Mexico State. 587–Abilene Christian. 593–Idaho. 594–Army. 626–Hawaii.
Individual
136–Harrison Kingsley, San Diego; Shiso Go, East Tennessee State. 137–Ross Steelman, Missouri; Devin Morley, Louisville. 138–Jack Dyer, Cal State Fullerton; Donald Kay, San Diego. 139–Trevor Johnson, Louisville; Derek Castillo, Cal State Fullerton; Veeti Mahonen, Ole Miss.
Dennis Rose Intercollegiate
Tuesday, At Waikoloa Kings’ Course
Second round, par 72
Team
577–Sonoma State. 583–Cal State Monterey Bay. 588–Concordia (Ore.), Stanislaus State. 592–UC San Diego. 594–Western Washington. 595–Saint Martin’s. 599–Hawaii Hilo. 600–Colorado Christian. 605–Cal State-Dominguez Hills, Hawaii Pacific. 607–Dixie State. 608–Drury. 618–Lincoln. 620–Notre Dame de Namur. 645–Chaminade.
Individual
137–Elis Svard, Cal State Monterey Bay. 141–Ryan Vaughan, UC San Diego. 143–Blake Bourelle, Sonoma State; Aidan Thain, Western Washington. 145–Devin Gregg, Sonoma State; Hayden Hui, UC San Diego. 146–Thomas Jenkins, Sonoma State; Kobie Lockwood, Stanislaus State; Maxwell Turnquist, Saint Martin’s.
College Women
Rainbow Wahine Invitational
Tuesday, At Kapolei Golf Course
Second round, par 72
Team
575–Cal Poly. 578–Sacramento State. 580–Sam Houston State. 585–BYU. 587–College of Charleston, Northern Iowa. 589–Grand Canyon. 593–Weber State. 597–Hawaii. 610–Illinois State. 612–British Columbia. 613–Incarnate Word. 619–Cal State Northridge. 636–North Dakota.
Individual
139–Caroline Cantlay, Cal Poly. 140–Cloe Grand, Sacramento State. 141–Tess Blair Sacramento State; Emily Dunlap, College of Charleston. 142—Tyra Tonkham, Hawaii.
Dennis Rose Intercollegiate
Tuesday, At Waikoloa Kings’ Course
Second round, par 70
Team
595–Concordia (Ore.). 601–Sonoma State. 604–Western Washington. 614–Biola. 619–Chico State. 624–Westminister (Utah), Western New Mexico. 635–Hawaii Hilo. 638—Saint Martin’s. 702–Hawaii Pacific.
Individual
141–Cammie Decker, Concordia (Ore.). 144–Isabel Carpenter (Cal State Monterey Bay. 145–Brenda Dominguez, Western New Mexico. 146–Taylor Stewart, Chico State. 148–Lexi Nielsen, Sonoma State; Jae Eun Park, Concordia. 149–Elise Sumner, Western Washington.
HHSAA State Championships
Tuesday, At Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
BOYS
Individual (School, point total)
1. Michael Tam, Mid-Pacific, 639.8
2. Cade Aihara, Pearl City, 637.1
3. Adam Sako, Christian Liberty, 636.7
4. Chase Nakata, Moanalua, 635.7
5. Donovan Shiraishi, Pac-Five/Hawaii Baptist, 634.0
6. Duane Cobeen, Kalaheo, 626.1
7. Rainer Tanaka, Kalani, 624.3
8. Tyler Fujimoto, Punahou, 622.8
9. Christian Loo, Mid-Pacific, 537.0
10. Jacob Antonio, Pearl City, 537.0
Team (School, point total)
1. Moanalua, 2135-57
2. Mid-Pacific, 2135-57
3. Pac-5/Hawaii Baptist, 2131-48
4. Pearl City, 2098-52
5. Waiakea, 2080-45
6. Baldwin, 2038-35
7. Kauai, 1943-33
8. Maui, 1918-21
GIRLS
Individual (School, point total)
1. Gianna Yokoe, Hilo, 631.9
2. Sara Toma, Kalani, 630.5
3. Morgan Harrison, 622.4
4. Kanani Araki, Kamehameha-Hawaii, 621.1
5. Quinn Lum, Sacred Hearts, 618.8
6. Nahulu Carvalho, Kamehameha-Hawaii, 618.5
7. Maileen Cardenas, Pac-Five/University, 613.3
8. Chanyn Santos, Pearl City, 605.7
9. Xun He, Sacred Hearts, 529.0
10. Joy Miyazaki, Pearl City, 528.0
Team (School, point total)
1. Sacred Hearts, 2118-48
2. Pearl City, 2106-56
3. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 2096-54
4. Kalani, 2089-56
5. Moanalua, 2016-35
6. Waimea, 2004-30
7. Kamehameha-Maui, 2002-30
8. Maui, 1949-32
