Calendar
TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
ILH Open Division: Championship, Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
BIIF Division II: Championship, Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m..
GOLF
College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.
TENNIS
College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 8 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.
VOLLEYBALL
Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
WATER POLO
ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—No. 3 vs. No. 2, 5 p.m.; No. 4 vs. No. 1, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.
Softball
Makua Alii
Firehouse 17, Sportsmen 2
Hui Ohana 15, Aikane 12
Hawaiians 15, Pearl Harbor 2
Bad Company 8, Action 7
Fat KAtz 22, Na Pueo 5
Lokahi 31, Waipio 18
Yankees 18, Na Kahuna 11
Xpress 8, Makules 7
Hikina 13, Zen 12
