[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH Open Division: Championship, Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

BIIF Division II: Championship, Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m..

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, all day, at Royal Ka‘anapali Golf Course.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Invite, 8 a.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I Single-Elimination Tournament—No. 3 vs. No. 2, 5 p.m.; No. 4 vs. No. 1, 6 p.m. Matches at ‘Iolani.

Softball

Makua Alii

Firehouse 17, Sportsmen 2

Hui Ohana 15, Aikane 12

Hawaiians 15, Pearl Harbor 2

Bad Company 8, Action 7

Fat KAtz 22, Na Pueo 5

Lokahi 31, Waipio 18

Yankees 18, Na Kahuna 11

Xpress 8, Makules 7

Hikina 13, Zen 12