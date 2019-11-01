Water main break affecting Kailua Road traffic

The Board of Water Supply is advising motorists tonight to avoid the intersection of Kailua Road and South Kainalu Drive because of a 10-inch water main break.

The break occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 252 Kailua Road. The water supply said mauka-bound motorists on Kailua Road must turn right onto South Kainalu Drive. South-bound motorists on South Kainalu Drive must turn left onto Kailua Road.

Makai-bound motorists on Kailua Road are not affected and bus routes are not affected because work crews will allow buses through, the water supply said.

The break is affecting 44 homes in the area who have low water pressure. The water supply set up a water wagon at 220 Kailua Road as an alternate water source.