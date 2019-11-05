[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: San Diego State at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.