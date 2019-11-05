[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
College women: San Diego State at
Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.
GOLF
College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
College women: Pac 12 preview, all day, at Kailua Kona.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.