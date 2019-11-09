Scoreboard, Nov. 9

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> American Basketball Association: San Francisco City Cats vs. Hawaii Swish, 7:30 p.m., at Moanalua Gym.

CHEERLEADING

>> HHSAA championship: noon, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

DIVING

>> College men and women: Sunshine Diving Invitational, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

FOOTBALL

>> Mountain West: San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

>> PacWest men: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field.

>> PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field.

SOFTBALL

>> College women: Fall Preseason Classic–Chaminade vs. Fullerton College, 10 a.m.; Hawaii vs. Fullerton College, noon; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Hawaii Hilo Alumni game– Noon, at UH Hilo Softball Field.

SWIMMING

>> College men and women: Hawaii Senior Meet, at Punahou.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic–Pacific vs. Florida A&M, 2:30 p.m.; South Dakota at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; games at Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL

>> College women: Fall Preseason Classic–Hawaii vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m.; Hawaii vs. Fullerton College; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

BULLETIN: B.C. HAWAII BASEBALL TRYOUTS

B.C. Hawaii will be holding tryouts to fill roster spots for team to represent in the USA Baseball Futures Invitational

Tournament. If you’re interested, please contact Chris Cleveland at 808-291-8686 or buildbeautiful@gmail.com

HHSAA STATE BOWLING

Final day

At Lihue Bowl

Boys team results

1. Campbell 7958; 2. St. Louis 7929; 3. Mid Pacific 7646; 4. Castle 7469; 5. Moanalua 7407; 6. Kapaa 7293; 7. Leilehua 7201; 8. Kamehameha Hawaii 6154; 9. Kamehameha Maui 5695.

Girls team results

1. ‘Iolani 7387; 2. Moanalua 7021; 3. Kapolei 6965; 4. Pearl City 6640; 5. Campbell 6508; 6. Mililani 6459; 7. Hawaii Baptist 6120; 8. Waimea 5994; 9. Kamehameha Maui 5418; 10. Kamehameha Hawaii 5140.

Boys individual, top 15

1. Tyaln Kim-Arellano, Kapo 1845; 2. Shaine Fuji, PC, 1841; 3. Jake Brett, Kapo, 1803; 4. Kai Yamada, MPI, 1790; 5. Michael Weyl, Mil, 1781; 6. Chase Fernandez, Lei, 1704; 7. Kasey Fujioka, PC, 1700; 8. Noah Akiona, KS, 1687; 9. Brian Shimabukuro, Moan, 1684; 10. Justin Sumiye, HBA, 1668; 11. Micah Grune, Camp, 1664; 12. Zylan Pa-Conant, Kapaa, 1655; 13. Brandon Nakaoka, STL, 1653; 14. Ian Wong, Waip, 1637; 15. Josiah Benner-Eslit, Camp, 1634.

Girls individual, top 15

1. Dana Murata, Kapaa, 1744; 2. Shaylynn Matas, Kapo, 1642; 3. Christine Madrona, P.C., 1637; 4. Dynasty Aweau, Kapo, 1627; 5. Peyton Gonzales, Rad, 1615; 6. Cailee Sasano, Moan, 1614; 7. Ashlyn Okazaki, Iol, 1601; 8. Randi Love, KS, 1564; 9. Carianne Takeuchi, Iol, 1543; 10. Kasie Perreira, Cast, 1537; 11. Arianna Thompson, Rad, 1519; 12. Jazmyn Lazo, Moan, 1499; 13. Alysa Choy, SHA, 1465; 14. Tiare Yang, Kail, 1459; 15. Spencer Sakuma, Moan, 1457.

COLLEGE WOMEN TENNIS

Oracle/ITA Fall Championships

At Newport Beach, Calif., Friday

Consolation, Round of 32

No. 37 Vivian Wolff (UGA) def. Bojana Markovic (UH). 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4

COLLEGE WOMEN BASKETBALL

PacWest

At Ellensburg, Wash., Friday

Hawaii Pacific (1-0) 83, Northwest Nazarene (0-1)80

Leading scorers: HPU–Starr Rivera 25 pts., 5 reb.; Alysha Marcucci 20 pts, 6 reb.; Amy Baum 13 pts, 8 reb.; Abbey Noblett 11 pts., 7 reb. Nazarene–Avery Albrecht 21 pts., 8 reb.; Marina Valls 15 pts., 4 reb.; Clare Eubanks 12 pts., 6 reb.; Erin Jenkins 10 pts., 4 reb.