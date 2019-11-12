[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

No major local sporting events scheduled WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH varsity girls preseason–Le Jardin at Roosevelt, 4:30 p.m. ILH

Girls varsity, preseason

Monday

Sacred Hearts 61, Hawaiian Mission 5

Leading scorers–SHA: Mahina K.

24 pts. HMA: Chloe B. 3 pts.