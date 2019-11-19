Calendar
Today
SURFING
World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
High schools girls: Sacred Hearts
Invitational, first round–Sacred Hearts vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs.
Mililani, 7 p.m; games at Sacred Hearts.
SURFING
World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.
Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.
Volleyball
College Women
AVCA Division I Coaches Poll
Week 12
Pts Rec Pvs
1. Texas (51) 1581 19-2 1
2. Pittsburgh (11) 1514 26-1 2
3. Baylor (1) 1454 21-1 3
4. Stanford (1) 1431 20-4 4
5. Wisconsin 1311 19-5 7
6. Nebraska 1293 22-3 6
7. Minnesota 1231 20-4 5
8. Penn State 1183 21-4 8
9. Marquette 1055 25-3 9
10. Washington 949 21-5 13
11. Colorado State 911 26-1 12
12. Creighton 829 22-4 14
13. BYU 781 22-4 10
14. Kentucky 771 20-6 17
15. Florida 749 21-4 11
16. Utah 638 19-8 15
17. Purdue 613 18-7 16
18. Hawaii 472 22-3 18
19. Western Kentucky 453 28-1 19
20. San Diego 373 21-5 24
21. Rice 334 24-2 21
22. Washington State 264 22-6 22
23. Michigan 188 18-8 23
24. California 150 20-6 20
25. Illinois 62 13-12 25
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: USC 49; UCLA 48; Stephen F. Austin 46; Missouri 34; Texas A&M 19.
Three teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 14 combined points.
