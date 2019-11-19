[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

SURFING

World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

High schools girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational, first round–Sacred Hearts vs. McKinley, 5:30 p.m.; Punahou vs.

Mililani, 7 p.m; games at Sacred Hearts.

SURFING

World Surf League: Hawaiian Pro, 8 a.m., at Sunset Beach.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at UHH gym.

Volleyball

College Women

AVCA Division I Coaches Poll

Week 12

Pts Rec Pvs

1. Texas (51) 1581 19-2 1

2. Pittsburgh (11) 1514 26-1 2

3. Baylor (1) 1454 21-1 3

4. Stanford (1) 1431 20-4 4

5. Wisconsin 1311 19-5 7

6. Nebraska 1293 22-3 6

7. Minnesota 1231 20-4 5

8. Penn State 1183 21-4 8

9. Marquette 1055 25-3 9

10. Washington 949 21-5 13

11. Colorado State 911 26-1 12

12. Creighton 829 22-4 14

13. BYU 781 22-4 10

14. Kentucky 771 20-6 17

15. Florida 749 21-4 11

16. Utah 638 19-8 15

17. Purdue 613 18-7 16

18. Hawaii 472 22-3 18

19. Western Kentucky 453 28-1 19

20. San Diego 373 21-5 24

21. Rice 334 24-2 21

22. Washington State 264 22-6 22

23. Michigan 188 18-8 23

24. California 150 20-6 20

25. Illinois 62 13-12 25

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: USC 49; UCLA 48; Stephen F. Austin 46; Missouri 34; Texas A&M 19.

Three teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 14 combined points.