Maui police investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Lahaina

Maui police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality Tuesday night on Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina.

At about 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Focus traveling north on the highway struck a pedestrian walking across the roadway just north of Kai Hele Ku Street. The driver fled without rendering aid or providing information, as required by law.

The pedestrian, identified as Luke Hall, 37, died at the scene. Hall had no local address, and was not within a crosswalk at the time of the collision, police said.

The Ford Focus is within model years 2004-2007 and of an unknown color, police said. It likely has damage to the front bumper and hood, and possibly to the windshield.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicleand driver. Anyone with information should contact Officer Aaron Williams of the MPD vehicle homicide unit at (808) 244-6365, or police dispatch at (808) 244-6400.

This was Maui County’s 21st traffic fatality for the year compared with 16 at the same time last year, police said.