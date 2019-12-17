Farmers Market Calendar

If you run a farmers market and want it listed here, email joshiro@staradvertiser.com or send information to Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-210, Honolulu 96813. Include time and day of market, location with street address and a phone number.
CENTRAL
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> 100 Kahelu: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1), Mililani Tech Park, 100 Kahelu Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 255-2113 or 625-8915.
>> Fresh Day (Waipio): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 94-1480 Moaniani St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.
>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 1067 California Ave. Call 621-7097.
>> Farm Fresh Fridays: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Mililani Shopping Center, 95-390 Kuahelani Ave, in the courtyard outside First Hawaiian Bank; run by Mahiku Farms. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Pearlridge Uptown in the parking lot near Macy’s, along Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
EAST HONOLULU
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Leahi Farmers Market: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays (closed Dec. 24, 31), Kapiolani Community College. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays (closed Dec. 24, 31), Kaiser High, 511 Lunalilo Home Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 394-1200.
>> Phene Produce: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1) and 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturdays, Hawaii Kai Towne Center, behind Panda Express. Call 396-0766.
>> Malama Hawai‘i: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Koko Head Elementary School, 189 Lunalilo Home Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Visit malamahawaiimarket.com.
HONOLULU
>> Fresh Day (Moanalua): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1), Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua, 3288 Moanalua Road. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.
>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesdays (closed Jan. 1), Queen’s Medical Center, 1301 Punchbowl St. Call 691-4105.
>> FarmLovers at Kakaako: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 1050 Ala Moana Blvd., corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1), Blaisdell Arena parking lot, 777 Ward Ave. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. EBT cards accepted. Free parking during market hours. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Fresh Day (Honolulu): 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu, 1010 Pensacola St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 432-2260.
>> Makiki market: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. Call 955-7745.
>> HMSA market: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, HMSA Building, 818 Keeaumoku St., along Keeaumoku and Rycroft streets. Call 948-6826.
>> Na Kupuna Makamae Center: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., second and fourth Friday, 653 Ala Moana Blvd. at the corner of Keawe Street and Ala Moana Boulevard, 773-7047, nakupunamakamae.org
>> Malama Hawai‘i: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 28, Maemae Elementary School, 319 Wyllie St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Visit malamahawaiimarket.com.
LEEWARD
>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1), throughout the mall, 91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy. in Kapolei. Visit kamakanaalii.com.
>> Makeke Iki: 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays (closed Dec. 24, 31), Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 86-260 Farrington Highway. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20). Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.
>> Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu Fresh Market: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Wednesdays at the hospital’s front lobby, 91-2141 Fort Weaver Road. Call 691-3197.
>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Jan. 1), 5100 Iroquois Ave., Ewa Beach. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
>> Makeke Nanakuli: 3:30-7 p.m. Thursdays (closed Dec. 26), Nanakuli Public Library, 89-070 Farrington Highay; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20). Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.
>> Kunia market: 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 92-1770 Kunia Road (5.5 miles from H1 on Kunia Road northbound and 2 miles from Schofield southbound); run by Hawaii Agriculture Research Center and Pacific Gateway Center. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 621-1350.
>> Makeke Waianae: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Waianae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Highway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. EBT Double Bucks program for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey (up to $20), as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy (up to $20) runs for a limited time. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.
NORTH SHORE
>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, Pikake Pavilion in Waimea Valley, 59-864 Kamehameha Hwy. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
>> North Shore Country Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Sunset Beach Elementary School, 59-360 Kamehameha Highway. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 234-9421.
>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 223-1071 or visit facebook.com/waialuafarmerscoopmarket/
WAIKIKI
>> Waikiki Beach Walk: 4-8 p.m. Sundays (closed Dec. 22), Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25) and Thursdays (closed Dec. 19), along Lewers Street. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 497-8110.
>> Mahiku at Bank of Hawaii Waikiki Center: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2155 Kalakaua Ave. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
>> Waikiki Specialty market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Jefferson Elementary, 324 Kapahulu Ave., corner of Kapahulu and Kuhio avenues; run by Creations of Hawaii. Call 735-4510, ext. 1, or visit bymela.vpweb.com.
>> Hyatt Regency: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday (closed Dec. 24) and Thursday, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, 2424 Kalakaua Ave. Call 225-4002 or visit mahikufarmersmarket.com.
WINDWARD
>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot, 120 Hekili St. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 388-9696 or visit farmloversmarkets.com.
>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, 340 Uluniu St. Visit lokahikailuamarket.com.
>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays (closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1), 46-056 Kamehameha Hwy. Call 235-1143.
>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 609 Kailua Road, parking lot by Longs. All produce sold is grown in Hawaii. Call 848-2074 or visit hfbf.org.
>> Kaneohe Town Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Benjamin Parker Elementary, 45-259 Waikalua Road. Call 260-0218.
PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKET
The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Markets are closed on city holidays. Call 768-9299 or visit goo.gl/PRXY54.
