Rainy, windy weather in store for Hawaii island residents

Rain and wind wreaked havoc across Oahu on Christmas Day. However, Hawaii island residents may experience more windy and rainy weather today.

Umbrellas and rain jackets may come in handy for Hawaii island residents today as showers and breezy conditions move from the west to east across the Big isle.

“This frontal boundary is expected to eventually stall and gradually dissipate near or just east of the Big Island from tonight into Friday. High pressure will build in behind the front, with a trade wind weather pattern returning through this weekend,” according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Expect heavy rain showers over portions of Hawaii island this morning.

“Skies will remain rather cloudy through this afternoon over the Big Island as the broad swath of deep moisture along and ahead of the frontal boundary moves across the area. Additional passing showers are possible elsewhere over the smaller islands today,” the forecast said.

Winds are expected to become lighter early next week as another northwest front and surface ridge moves closer to the state.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Hawaii island summits until noon today. West winds of 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Forecasters this morning are monitoring wind conditions from Mauna Kea, where winds are expected to decrease by this afternoon. The National Weather Service advisory said the strong winds will make driving difficult.

Meanwhile, coastal flooding is possible over the next few days along all shores across the state.

The greatest potential for flooding will be around the time of peak high tide this morning and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Typically dry beaches may be flooded, while low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure are vulunerable to salt water innudation.

“The higher than normal astronomical tides will gradually lower from Friday through the weekend. Along with the diminished winds, this will lessen the potential for coastal flooding,” the advisory said.