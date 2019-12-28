Scoreboard – Dec. 28, 2019

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> OIA boys: Kahuku at Kailua, Roosevelt at Kalani, Kalaheo at Kaiser, McKinley at Kaimuki, Anuenue at Castle, games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

>> OIA Boys: Moanalua at Kaimuki, 2 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, McKinley at Castle, Kalani at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Farrington, 3:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

>> Moanalua Duals: Moanalua, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

>> College men: Maine at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. Portland Breeze, 7:30 p.m., at Moanalua Gym.