TODAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Pennsylvania vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

PacWest men: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at St. Francis School; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

OIA East boys: Farrington at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Moanalua at Kahuku, Kailua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kalaheo, Kaimuki at Kaiser, Castle at McKinley; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

GOLF

PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 5:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m.; Damien at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Sacred Hearts, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kahuku, Kailua at Kalani, Farrington at Moanalua, McKinley at Roosevelt, Castle at Kaiser; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, Pearl City at Kapolei, Campbell at Waipahu, Nanakuli at Leilehua; varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

DIVING

College men and women: Wally Nakamoto Diving Invite, all day, at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

GOLF

PGA: Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., at Kapalua Plantation Course.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani; Punahou II vs. Sacred Hearts, 4:15 p.m., at Kapiolani. OIA boys: Kapolei at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Campbell, 7 p.m.; Waialua at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Radford at Aiea, 7 p.m.

OIA girls: Leilehua at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Aiea, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Charleston at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center