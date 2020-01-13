Calendar
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Dominican vs.
Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic
Auditorium.
PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Dominican vs.
Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at St.
Andrew’s, 6 p.m.
SURFING
Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, Damien at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division I girls: Punahou at
Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Unviersity at Damien, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA at Damien, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at
Hanalani, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.
OIA East girls: Farrington at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Kaiser, Kalani at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Castle, Roosevelt at Kalaheo, Kailua at McKinley; games begin at 7 p.m.
OIA West girls: Waipahu at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Waianae, Kapolei at Nanakuli, Aiea at Campbell; games begin at 7 p.m.; Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
ILH boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at
Kapiolani park field 2, Punahou vs. Le
Jardin at Kapiolani park field 1, Damien at ‘Iolani, Kamehameha at Saint Louis; matches begin at 4:15 p.m.
SURFING
Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.
Soccer
ILH
Saturday
Boys varsity
Le Jardin 1, Mid-Pacific 1
Goal scorers–Le Jardin: N/A.
Mid-Pacific: Jeremy Kawahigashi.
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 21 20 1 0 50 14 61
Man City 22 15 2 5 62 25 47
Leicester 22 14 3 5 47 21 45
Chelsea 22 12 3 7 39 29 39
Man United 22 9 7 6 36 25 34
Sheffield United 22 8 8 6 24 21 32
Wolverhampton 22 7 10 5 31 28 31
Tottenham 22 8 6 8 36 31 30
Crystal Palace 22 7 8 7 20 24 29
Arsenal 22 6 10 6 29 31 28
Everton 22 8 4 10 25 32 28
Southampton 22 8 4 10 27 39 28
Newcastle 22 7 5 10 21 34 26
Brighton 22 6 6 10 25 30 24
Burnley 22 7 3 12 24 37 24
West Ham 21 6 4 11 25 33 22
Watford 22 5 7 10 20 34 22
Aston Villa 22 6 3 13 28 43 21
Bournemouth 22 5 5 12 20 35 20
Norwich 22 3 5 14 22 45 14
Sunday
Man City 6, Aston Villa 1
Watford 3, Bournemouth 0
Saturday
Aston Villa at Brighton, 5 a.m.
Bournemouth at Norwich, 5 a.m.
Crystal Palace at Man City, 5 a.m.
Everton at West Ham, 5 a.m.
Sheffield United at Arsenal, 5 a.m.
Tottenham at Watford, 2:30 a.m.
Wolverhampton at Southampton, 5 a.m.
Chelsea at Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Italian Serie A
Today
Lecce at Parma, 9:45 a.m.
