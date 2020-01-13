[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic

Auditorium.

PacWest women: Notre Dame de Namur vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium; Dominican vs.

Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

ILH Division III girls: Island Pacific at La Pietra, 6 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at St.

Andrew’s, 6 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Kamehameha, Damien at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Unviersity at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Punahou I-AA at Damien, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha I-AA at

Hanalani, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani I-AA at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Anuenue, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku at Kaiser, Kalani at Kaimuki, Moanalua at Castle, Roosevelt at Kalaheo, Kailua at McKinley; games begin at 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; Radford at Waianae, Kapolei at Nanakuli, Aiea at Campbell; games begin at 7 p.m.; Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at

Kapiolani park field 2, Punahou vs. Le

Jardin at Kapiolani park field 1, Damien at ‘Iolani, Kamehameha at Saint Louis; matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

Soccer

ILH

Saturday

Boys varsity

Le Jardin 1, Mid-Pacific 1

Goal scorers–Le Jardin: N/A.

Mid-Pacific: Jeremy Kawahigashi.

English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts

Liverpool 21 20 1 0 50 14 61

Man City 22 15 2 5 62 25 47

Leicester 22 14 3 5 47 21 45

Chelsea 22 12 3 7 39 29 39

Man United 22 9 7 6 36 25 34

Sheffield United 22 8 8 6 24 21 32

Wolverhampton 22 7 10 5 31 28 31

Tottenham 22 8 6 8 36 31 30

Crystal Palace 22 7 8 7 20 24 29

Arsenal 22 6 10 6 29 31 28

Everton 22 8 4 10 25 32 28

Southampton 22 8 4 10 27 39 28

Newcastle 22 7 5 10 21 34 26

Brighton 22 6 6 10 25 30 24

Burnley 22 7 3 12 24 37 24

West Ham 21 6 4 11 25 33 22

Watford 22 5 7 10 20 34 22

Aston Villa 22 6 3 13 28 43 21

Bournemouth 22 5 5 12 20 35 20

Norwich 22 3 5 14 22 45 14

Sunday

Man City 6, Aston Villa 1

Watford 3, Bournemouth 0

Saturday

Aston Villa at Brighton, 5 a.m.

Bournemouth at Norwich, 5 a.m.

Crystal Palace at Man City, 5 a.m.

Everton at West Ham, 5 a.m.

Sheffield United at Arsenal, 5 a.m.

Tottenham at Watford, 2:30 a.m.

Wolverhampton at Southampton, 5 a.m.

Chelsea at Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Italian Serie A

Today

Lecce at Parma, 9:45 a.m.