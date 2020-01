[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 5 p.m.; Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.

OIA boys: Moanalua at Castle, Farrington at Kaimuki, Kahuku at Kalaheo, Roosvelt at Anuenue, Kailua at McKinley, Kalani at Kaiser, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani, 4:15 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

OIA boys: Kahuku at Kaimuki, 4 p.m.; Kalani at Castle, Kailua at Kaiser, Roosevelt at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Farrington, 7 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 8 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

Big West women: UC Riverside at Hawaii, 5:30 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis School.

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Kalani, Kaimuki at Moanalua, Castle at Roosevelt, Kalaheo at McKinley, Farrington at Kailua, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien at Punahou II, 4:15 p.m.

SURFING

Da Hui Backdoor Shootout: 8 a.m., at Ehukai Beach Park.

Soccer

ILH

Varsity boys

Pac-Five 3, Mid Pac 0

Basketball

ILH

Varsity girls

Kamehameha-Kapalama 48, Punahou 36

Leading Scorers—KSK: Malie Marfil 12, Haley Masaki 11, Camille Feary 11. Punahou: Tara Kaneshiro 7, Tanea Loa 7.

La Pietra 42, Island Pacific 32

Leading Scorers—La Pietra: N. Bacatan 13, A. Dodhi 11, G. Kane 10. Island Pac.: J. Fullum 14, M. Bradley 12.

Hanalani 51. Kamehameha 1AA 21

Leading Scorers—Hanalani: Lishae Scanlan 14, Janie Nava 9. Kam.1AA: Kailee McGough 10.

Varsity boys

Mid Pacific 32, Iolani 29

Leading Scorers—Mid Pac.: Kamana Lapina 11, Elijah Kahua-Parker 9. Iolani: Andrew Dawson 12, Wes Yamada 7.

OIA

Varsity girls

Campbell 61, Aiea 16

Leading Scorers—Campbell: Lauren Poniatowski 22, Julien Parado 16, Christine Corpuv 13. Aiea: Shanich Maafala-Maiva 7, Breanne Fujimoto 6.

Junior varsity girls

Campbell 56, Aiea 8

MIL

Varsity boys

Lanai 66, Molokai 32

Leading Scorers—Lanai: Andre Adams 14, Devin Vidad 13. Molokai: Vaai Seumalo 11.

College Men

Major Scores

Tuesday

East

Buffalo 76, Ohio 73

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68

South

Clemson 79, Duke 72

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45

Richmond 70, Davidson 64

UCF 74, Tulane 55

Midwest

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Dayton 79, VCU 65

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

Southwest

Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85

West

No. 7 San Diego St. 64, Fresno St. 55

College Women

Top 25

No. 4 UConn 68, Memphis 56