Kuakini between Liliha and Aipaako Streets closed to traffic due to water main break

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Kuakini Street is completely closed to traffic this morning between Liliha and Aipaako Streets due to a water main leak.

Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch water main break near the intersection of Liliha and Kuakini Streets, according to a city news alert.

Crews continue to repair leak on 12" main at Liliha & Kuakini Sts. Kuakini St is completely closed btwn Liliha & Aipaako Sts. Repairs to continue throughout the day. Avoid the area & use alternate routes. Expect trafffic delays. #mainbreak #bwshonolulu #hitraffic pic.twitter.com/jLSWToyAq1 — Board of WaterSupply (@BWSHonolulu) January 18, 2020



Crews have set up two water wagons at the site to provide water to the four customers affected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes. Expect delays.