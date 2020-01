Scoreboard – Jan. 25, 2020

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> Big West men: UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> PacWest men: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 3 p.m, at St. Francis School.

>> PacWest women: Concordia vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym; Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at St. Francis Gym.

>> ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 1:30 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

>> ILH Division II boys: Hanalani vs. University at Klum gym, 1 p.m.

>> ILH Division I girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–Kamehameha at Maryknoll, noon; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

>> ILH Division II girls: Single-Elimination Tournament–University/Damien winner vs. La Jardin/Sacred Hearts winner.

>> OIA Division I playoffs: Mililani at Radford, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Kaiser, Kalani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Moanalua at Radofrd 6:30 p.m.

DIVING

>> ILH meet: Punahou, follows intermediate meet at 2 p.m.

SOCCER

>> ILH boys: Le Jardin vs. Pac-Five at Waipio Soccer Stadium; Damien at Saint Louis; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; games at 9 a.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

>> OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division I, Championship: Moanalua vs. Mililani, 6:30 p.m. at Kapolei.

>> OIA girls: OIA Soccer Championship Playoffs—Division II, Third Place game: Radford vs. Waianae, 2 p.m.; Championship: Kalaheo vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m., games at Kapolei.

SUNDAY

FOOTBALL

>> College: Hula Bowl, 5:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SAILING

>> College women: HYRA Women’s Invite, all day, at Keehi Lagoon.

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity Division I Boys

Kamehameha 49, Punahou 43

Top scorers—Kamehameha: Kordel Ng 20, Christmas Togiai 23. Punahou: Jordan Hepting 16, Yoshi Kobayashi 10.

OIA East Varsity Boys

Kalaheo 71, Kaimuki 67

Top scorers—Kalaheo: Bobby Thompson 21, Kanoa Smith 19, Andrew Jones 11. Kaimuki: TJ Lucas 15, Malu Cleveland 14, Kolby Moananu 14, Rahshawn Fritz-Betilu 11.

OIA Junior Varsity

Kalaheo 57, Kaimuki 44