Wahine basketball team earns first Big West road win

The Hawaii women’s basketball team picked up its first conference road win of the season with a 65-59 decision at UC Riverside today.

Unlike in its loss at Long Beach State on Thursday, UH (9-10, 3-3 Big West) jumped out fast and led the rest of the way in beating the Highlanders (6-13, 2-3) for the second time in 10 days.

The starting backcourt of Julissa Tago (15 points) and Nae Nae Calhoun (10) did much of the heavy lifting, while the Wahine bench outscored its Highlanders counterparts 21-4.

UH led 35-23 at halftime but saw its lead trimmed to seven points going into the fourth quarter and four points with under two minutes left.

Calhoun came up with a key steal on Riverside’s top player, Jannon Otto, with 1:30 left, and wing Jadynn Alexander hit two free throws.

Otto had 21 points and forward Marina Ewodo added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the hosts at SRC Arena.

It was the first time since 2015 that UH swept the home-and-home series from Riverside.