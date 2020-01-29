Kealahou Street closed in both directions after vehicle accident

Kealahou Street in Hawaii Kai has been closed in both directions after a motor vehicle accident.
The an alert sent by the city at 7:52 p.m. said the street is closed between Hawaii Kai Drive and Holokai place and for drivers in the area to expect delays.
