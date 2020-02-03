Hawaii men’s volleyball team retains No. 1 ranking in coaches poll

Hawaii remained No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division I-II Men’s Top 15 for a fifth straight week but, for a second consecutive week, the Rainbow Warriors were not the unanimous choice.

Hawaii (9-0) today received 11 of the 16 first-place votes, three fewer than last week. Brigham Young (10-0), the only other undefeated team in the country, picked up those three votes for a total of five.

The Cougars defeated UC Santa Barbara twice last week, handing the Gauchos (6-2) their first losses of the season. UCSB remained at No. 3.

UC Irvine (5-3) and Long Beach State (5-1) traded places at Nos. 4-5, the Anteaters moving up a spot with the Beach dropping one place after losing for the first time. Long Beach State fell to UCLA last Saturday, ending its 45-match home winning streak.

Hawaii returns to competition with this week’s 26th Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Warriors play Queens (4-4) on Thursday, No. 14 Concordia Irvine (5-3) on Friday, and UCI on Saturday, the latter a nonconference match.