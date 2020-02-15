comscore Scoreboard - Feb. 15, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard – Feb. 15, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 pm

TODAY

BASEBALL
>> College: Colorado Christian vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park; North Dakota State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL
>> Big West men: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center. American Basketball Association: Hawaii Swish vs. St. Louis Spirit, 7:30 p.m. at Moanalua Gym.

SOCCER
>> HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Championship–Mililani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third-place–Waiakea vs. Kalani, 3 p.m., field 18; Fifth-place–Kapolei vs. Kaiser, 3 p.m, field 16; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
>> HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Championship–Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 5 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third-place–Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m., field 17; Fifth-place Pac-Five vs. Makua, 3 p.m., field 15; at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SWIMMING AND DIVING
>> HHSAA Championships: at Kihei Aquatic Complex

TENNIS
>> PacWest women: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10:30 a.m. at Holua Tennis Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL
>> College: North Dakota State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

PACWEST WOMEN TENNIS

Friday

Dallas Baptist 7, Chaminade 0

HHSAA STATE SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Friday

Varsity Division I Boys Semifinals

Mililani 3, Waiakea 2
Goal scorers—Mililani: Liam McGehee 2 (2:00, 7:00), Jordan Fernandez (26:00). Waiakea: John Grover (30:00), Kai Biegler (74:00).

Punahou 2, Kalani 1
Goal scorers—Puanhou: La’akea Salvani (14:00), Jacob Moore (71:00). Kalani: Travis Brubaker (29:00)

Consolation

Kaiser 4, Kekaulike 3
Goal scorers–Kaiser: Lucas Shearer 2(43:00, 47:00), Ian Ngonethong (42:00), Sebi Horn (59:00). Kekaulike: Hunter Delvin 2 (14:00, 28:00), Apiki Daniels (73:00)

Kapolei 3, Kalaheo 0
Goal scorers—Kapolei: Cypress Navarro-Acio 2 (18:00, 61:00). Tommy Mascaro-Keahi (8:00)

Varsity Division II Boys Semifinals

Hawaii Prep 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii 0
Goal scorer—Hawaii Prep: Noah Balaam (45:00)

Kapaa 3, Seabury Hall 0
Goal scorers—Kapaa: Kellen O’Rourk (59:00), Keanu Brown (62:00), La’a Gonsalves (66:00)

Consolation

Makua Lani 5, Aiea 2
Goal scorers—Makua Lani: Stevan Perrino (35:00), Isaiah Easley (39:00),
Lourenco Rebello (40:00), Ka’aleleokahaku Fernandez (50:00), Kai Van Bergen (72:00). Aiea: Skye Ventura-Kahookele (37:00), Dylan Soberano (76:00)

Pac-Five 3, Waipahu 1
Goal scorers—Pac-Five: David Kurihara 2 (52:00, 53:00), Hyugo Robinson (44:00),  Waipahu: Kohl Nakamura (75:00)

